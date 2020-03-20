At least as recently as 1995 the most popular poem in the UK was “If” by Rudyard Kipling. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Much more recently, leaders of the student union at the University of Manchester painted over Kipling's poem as it appeared on a student union wall and replaced it with Maya Angelou's “Still I Rise.” “It's important for us to represent the voices of black and brown students, which is why we felt Rudyard Kipling 's poem was completely inappropriate," student union diversity officer Riddi Viswanathan wrote as an explanation for her actions. The poem famously begins with the line, “If you can keep your head while all about you are losing theirs ...”
My sister went out last weekend to buy toilet paper and a few other essentials. The first place she tried was Sam's Club. A long line of would-be shoppers snaked out the door. This was before 8 a.m. Anyhow, the likelihood of finding toilet paper there was slight. When the Covid hits the fan, toilet paper is the first casualty. She tried a few other stores with shorter lines but came up short on some things like milk, eggs and toilet paper.
The shortages of essentials we're now experiencing are not necessary. The goods still arrive. The only difference is people's attitude. They fear running out and they shop like they may run out causing supplies to run out. Logical? No. Human? Yes. In New Jersey we have similar shortages whenever a few snowflakes are predicted to land on the ground. Hysteria spreads easily in dense populations. New Jersey has 1,200 people per square mile. For comparison, Colorado has 50.
Humans are not herd animals, but herding is in our nature. Cows can stampede from a thunderclap. We'll stampede on just a rumor. Imagine that, we don't even need to hear the thunder. We loose any semblance of self control just on the rumor that something may happen. We surrender our individuality and common sense to the mind of the herd. Panic spreads like a virus. Our worst selves can be unleashed. The thin veneer of civility breaks down releasing terrifying impulses.
We're not there yet. We just don't have any toilet paper. Meanwhile someone down the street has filled their pantry with it, and stacked some more under their bed. Herd thinking is always with us. Irrationality is in our make-up. Times like these just remind us of that fact. Animal spirits drive the stock market. Its crazy oscillations are self-perpetuating. Premonitions of doom are self-fulfilling.
I've been reading a 2nd century thinker who made raising himself above the fray a specialty. The emperor Marcus Aurelius kept a journal in which he jotted down thoughts to clarify them. I don't think he was even aware that he was writing the book we call “Meditations.” It's seldom been out of print since the invention of the printing press. It's been a favorite of several presidents. Bill Clinton says he reads it every year. The author learned a thing or two about keeping calm and reasonable while others were dashing about frantically. “Meditations” contains gems like these: “You have the power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength,” and “Discard your misperceptions. Stop being jerked like a puppet. Limit yourself to the present.”
Paradoxically, Aurelius, the most powerful figure of his day, had the tremendous insight that all of us have very limited power when it comes down to it. We can't control how others act or think. Our lives will end when the time comes. Even that is out of our hands. Our only dominion is over our actions and thoughts. Since the rest is beyond our control we needn't be bothered by it. It's all just passing phenomena. Through our thoughts and actions we can maintain or grow our virtue. That is paramount. The rest is relatively insignificant.
The student union leaders in Manchester England were acting like a mob. They had moral outrage. To them, Kipling was only an apologist for colonialism, nothing more. He had to be erased. No consideration of the times in which he lived could be allowed. The mob demands absolutes. The pantheon of great poets should be pared down to identify heroes and villains based purely on the concerns of the moment by a few students with axes to grind. If they could only keep their heads we'd all be saved from so much bother. But then, that's on them. I have my own conduct to look after. That's enough.
Think the pandemic has been disruptive? You ain't seen nothing yet! If you can't be helpful, then don't stand in the way. And please stand a little further away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.