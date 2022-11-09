My son Hudson is in 10th grade. This year, because our family is about to start traveling again, he chose to do the entirety of his school year online, and selfishly, this has made my mama heart pretty happy. Having Hud around the house is a lot of fun (he’s good company), and I’ve also really been geekily fascinated by following along with his studies. At the moment, Hud’s history class is deep-diving into the America’s involvement in World War I. As we sat on the couch together recently watching a video about the experience of the American soldiers, I found myself fighting back tears. The video was about trench warfare. It described the horrors of those wet, muddy trenches, the constant, deafening noise, the rats and diseases. The photographs Hud and I saw were excruciating and stunned us both into silence. But the images that affected me most were the faces of the soldiers. They looked impossibly young, almost fragile. I looked into their eyes and saw stoicism that masked anguish. Each face represented a life beyond those trenches; each man had once been a little boy. And as I stared into those century-old faces it occurred to me that there was something familiar about them. I realized that they reminded me of my father.
One of the things I remember my father telling me about throughout my childhood is the significance of Veterans Day. Every year without fail he’d take me aside and explain about the ending of World War I, the armistice that occurred on “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” I would always listen to my dad, but his message never really hit home. It wasn’t until later in my life that I would learn how important Veterans Day is to my father, and why. In 1965, when my dad was 22 years old, he was drafted into service during the Vietnam War. While I was growing up, my siblings and I knew that Dad had served in the Marine Corps, but he never went into more detail than that. Most of the stories we heard were pretty innocuous, even rosy, like his hard knock tales of boot camp, or his descriptions of the sunshine and palm trees at Camp Pendleton. His favorite stories to tell were about marrying my mom and bringing her back to California, where the two of them enjoyed weekend trips to surf breaks in Mexico and buying antiques.
It never occurred to us that there was more to Dad’s story. Our dad was quiet, thoughtful and kind. We saw him as a beacon of wisdom and strength. What we didn’t see was the weighty cloud of awful trauma that he kept locked inside of him, the wounds that he kept bandaging but always threatened to bleed through. It wasn’t until decades later, when we were adults, that Dad eventually shared the truth of his service, that he hadn't just worked a desk job at the base as he’d led us to believe, but he had been there, in Vietnam. He had fought, he had lost friends, and he had seen terrible things no human being should ever have to see. He shared just a little, but his words tore at my heart. “No, no, no,” I wanted to scream, not this, not this for my sweet father who loves planting trees and watching birds. This kind of horror could not have been inflicted on my dear dad, the one who loves Disney World and can’t stand to watch a sad movie.
The memory reel of my childhood flashed in front of me. I saw myself sitting on Dad’s lap on the riding lawn mower, singing with him on the way to school in the mornings, munching popcorn with him at an “Indiana Jones” movie. Throughout all of that, he’d lived with a secret that hurt him so deeply, one that interrupted his daily thoughts and plagued him with nightmares. By keeping that secret, he’d shielded us from the weight of the trauma and sadness that he carries to this day.
My father stands with millions of souls who bear this immense burden, and when I consider Veterans Day, this is what I think about. I think about the men and women who were once children, who served their country and paid a horrific price. We owe them so much more than our gratitude; we owe them change. As I sit here writing this and awaiting the midterm election results, I think of the suffering my father and countless veterans have endured, and I pray for growth, for the restoration of rights, for common sense and common decency. I don’t believe that there’s any other way that we can truly honor the sacrifices our veterans have made, unless we fight for change with resilience and optimism. My dad is a hero. Thank you to him and to all of the heroes who have given more than we can possibly imagine.
