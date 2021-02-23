DEAR EDITOR:
“Never send for whom the bell tolls, it toll for thee.”—John Donne
Sorry, John, I cannot agree that the death of Rush Limbaugh, who passed last week, is my loss. Donne says, “each man's death diminishes me,” but while I will not dance on Limbaugh's grave, no American is diminished by his death, and we should speak honestly of the dead.
He was a bigot, homophobe, misogynist, and no person was off limits for his consummate lies and insults. Blacks, gay men, lesbians, people with AIDS, were all the victims of his attacks, even the 12-year-old daughter of a president. He accused a female college student who wanted birth control medication included in her college health plan of being a prostitute, because she wanted medical protection. He insisted that former president Barrack Obama was a Muslim and always referred to him by his middle name “Hussein.”
His good buddy Donald Trump certainly cheapened the Presidential Medal of Freedom by bestowing it on him. Rush did normalize the style of politics that has become synonymous with Donald Trump.
I won't dance on his grave, but I won't mourn so contemptuous a man who sought to undermine democracy. We are better off without him.
Dick Unruh
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.