The Community Commentary by Theresa Brown and the letter to the editor by Art Goodtimes in the March 20 edition of the Daily Planet were outstanding opinion letters that should be read by all the kids and adults in Telluride. Ms. Brown’s letter was right on and most people in Telluride will brush it off as a rant even though it is true. To really combat climate change is a lifestyle changing event and that applies to everyone; regular people, celebrities, professional athletes, musicians, politicians, etc. In any endeavor that requires leadership those leaders have to lead by example not by “do as I say not as I do” mentality. Also, as Ms. Brown points out, when are people going to understand that other people and their families are working to just survive? They don’t have the luxury of being advocates for the environment when food, shelter and safety are their primary concerns.
Mr. Goodtimes’ letter was right on as well, since a solar array above the airport or any where around Telluride, is long overdue. The arguments against the array that say it will be an eyesore or it will bring down property values demonstrates how shallow and unimaginative people can be. I’ve travelled in Germany and have seen solar arrays on building roofs and in the countryside, which showed genuine imagination in design with aesthetics a strong concern. Americans don’t have as much gray matter as Germans to make something blend in to the surroundings? As for lowering property values, that’s Realtor babble for not getting a bloated commission for an overpriced piece of land or house when they could care less about the environment.
The people that say not in my back yard or believe that the gutless use of carbon offsets is viable will always think they are doing their part to save the environment. If you can’t start doing what is necessary to change the environment where you live and not making excuses why you can’t, then your reality is flawed. Hypocrites are plentiful in Telluride, so its time to put up or shut up.
Ernest Jauregui
Manchester, Georgia
