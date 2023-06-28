Lyda Davine (Campbell) Pera’s “circle of life” was completed on June 7, 2023, her 87th birthday. Davine passed away after a brief illness in the same town where she began life, Montrose.
Davine, as she was known, was born June 7, 1936, to Oran David Campbell and Mabel (Williams) Campbell. She had deep roots in the Telluride area. Her maternal grandparents lived and ranched on Wilson Mesa, where her mother was born. Davine spent her childhood in Paonia, then moved to Illium Valley where her father worked for the power company. She loved Sunshine and Wilson Mesas and spent many summers on her cousin’s ranch at Wilson Mesa as a young girl. She often challenged her two brothers to walk along the top of the fence line to determine who had to do the dishes after supper. The first one to fall off was the loser and Davine was always determined it would not be her cleaning up.
Davine met Jack Pera while attending Telluride High School. They were married Sept. 9, 1956, and following their wedding they paraded through town on the local fire truck. They purchased the Pera family house from Jack’s parents and settled into raising their family on the banks of Cornet Creek. Jack worked for the Idarado mine and Davine was a full-time mom to their three daughters: Kerry, Debra, and Vickie. Major changes on the horizon for the town of Telluride with the development of the ski area led Jack and Davine to envision a new opportunity for themselves and they opened Timberline Hardware on Nov. 7, 1969. Davine was the bookkeeper for the business and often had to just shake her head at her husband’s “double or nothing” game with favorite customers. They sold the business in 1977 and it is still operating today in its original location.
While working at the Wilkinson Public Library, Davine embraced the idea of an oral history project to preserve the town’s history. She genuinely enjoyed interviewing and recording the stories of the “old-timers”. She carried the project even further by compiling the special stories into a book, aptly named “Conversations at 9,000 Feet”, that was published in June 2000.
While working for the San Miguel County Department of Social Services and volunteering with her church’s food pantry, she combined resources and began a loosely organized group to help struggling families and individuals at Christmas. Thus, Telluride Angel Baskets was formed. Today, it has grown into a major nonprofit community service organization.
Jack and Davine had a deep love for the San Juan Mountains. They nearly always owned a jeep and they preferred four-wheeling over the mountain passes instead of traveling almost anywhere else. Summers were spent enjoying the wildflowers with a picnic in favorite places on Ophir Pass and Stony Pass. They were also proud alumni of Telluride High School and volunteered every year to sell tickets to home basketball games so that the players’ parents could watch the games. Davine loyally wore her maroon “Miner” school sweater to every game.
Davine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Pera; and brother, Larry Campbell. She is survived by her brother, Carl Campbell, Green River, Wyo.; daughters Kerry (Jon), Albuquerque, N.M.; Deb of Telluride; and Vickie (Brad), Bozeman, Mont.; as well as grandchildren Candyce Hedlund, Kendra Dravecky, Jennifer D’Angelo, Keith D’Angelo, Brian Bates and Sarah Krieger; and great-grandchildren Spring D’Angelo and Olen D’Angelo, and Zoey Rose, due this month.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. To honor Davine’s memory and legacy, donations can be made to Telluride Angel Baskets at tellurideangelbaskets.org or by mail to Angel Baskets, P.O. Box 4063, Telluride, CO, 81435.
