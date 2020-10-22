Last Friday evening around sunset, I pedaled my bike across the bridge and straight up to Mont-Saint-Michel. Three days after our departure in Paris, we had reached the sea. For the last 15 kilometers, the silhouette of the tiny island and its well-known abbey guided us. Beams of sunlight streamed down through low hanging clouds, bathing the horizon in pink, yellow and deep indigo light. After over 360 kilometers (250 miles), it was quite the majestic finish line.
Before mid-August, I had been road biking about six times total in the past five years. That all changed when I joined Le Peloton Cycling Club, a community cycling club run out of one of my favorite cafés in Paris. After two months of regular weekend rides and some early morning adventures with new friends from Le Peloton, I was hooked. By bike it becomes much simpler to escape Paris into the forests and small surrounding villages.
A couple weeks ago, one of the two owners of the café, Christian Osburn, invited me to join six other riders on this multi-day ride to Mont-Saint-Michel. We would be covering 120 kilometers per day, travelling mainly on single-lane roads, but also some unpaved bike paths. Since I am freelancing at the moment, my schedule is fairly flexible, and I immediately said yes.
On Wednesday, we rolled out of Paris, first joining morning commuters on the path along the Seine before passing the Château de Versailles, and then veering off into the suburbs and farther from Paris than I had ever ridden.
The French countryside is a cyclist’s paradise. Our trip hit peak time for fall foliage. The roads were lined with brilliant yellow leaves and stonewalls covered in vines of auburn ivy. We often saw more cows and sheep than humans.
Although I usually aim to eat mainly vegetarian, it’s not quite possible when you’re cycling through tiny villages in the countryside surrounded by farms. But you can get incredible steak et frites for just 10 euros, which is the perfect lunch to tide you over for the last 40 kilometers of the day. And because we are in France, lunch hour is sacred, so of course we took a leisurely break each day. One of my favorite moments came the second day when we stopped at a small brasserie. A fellow rider asked for a soda.
“We do not have that monsieur, but we have some very nice cider. It is the region’s specialty,” our server said.
“Is it alcoholic?”
“No ... well, maybe. Just a little. Just 4 percent, so not really. You must try it.”
We did all try the cider, and it was delicious. And everyone was still able to ride away in a straight line.
I had travelled by car to Mont-Saint-Michel last summer with a friend from Stanford and his brother. We drove first up to Normandy to see the D-Day beaches and then made our way down the coast to Mont-Saint-Michel. On our way back to Paris, we passed through many idyllic towns, and I’ve been wanting to go back ever since.
So when I was asked if I wanted to ride to Mont-Saint-Michel, I did not hesitate. I hadn’t done a multi-day bike trip in six years, and I didn’t even own a pair of bike shorts or a jersey, but this seemed like a perfect opportunity to accessorize my wardrobe and see more of France. With an ongoing pandemic and a summer spent mainly in the city, each escape feels particularly precious.
Everything came together rather last minute, but that’s really the only possible way to travel during a pandemic. With COVID-19 numbers rising again in France, there could even be travel restrictions in place by the time we left. After completing our first day, we watched President Emmanuel Macron’s highly anticipated speech in our hotel room, anxiously waiting to see whether a new lockdown would be announced. Fortunately, it was only a 9 p.m. curfew that would start on Saturday night — the evening of our return.
With Macron’s announcement, I felt even luckier to be able to complete this trip, helped along by great friends and good coffee. Of course, it wasn’t all easy; 75 miles per day is a lot of riding. The second day, 50 of those miles were along an unpaved path through the woods, which I nicknamed the “acorn fest.” It’s hard to appreciate the scenery when you’re tensed up, trying to keep rogue acorns and chestnuts from spinning out your front tire. My arms were shaking after, and there were several times I wished for a gravel bike, but we made it through.
We were very happy to escape to smooth, newly paved roads, although our joy quickly turned to mild dread when we saw the elevation profile for the last 20 kilometers of the day: rolling hills, but with a heavy emphasis on upwards climbing. Our max elevation was only 1,100 feet, but our elevation gain was 3,700 feet total. The 5 p.m. pain au chocolat was a very welcome treat at the end of the day.
The third morning started with bacon and eggs and an accidental 10:15 a.m. departure, but luckily the wind was at our backs and the second half was a gradual downhill. It was a glorious finish, serenaded by Queen.
There is no way to know what the next few weeks or months will bring. I feel fortunate to have been able to get out and see the countryside of my adopted country, powered by my own legs. I can’t ask for much more than a great community and miles of open roads.
