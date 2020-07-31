The lawn chairs that flank the little wooden table beside the door to the workshop at Henry Castigliani’s Resort and Spa in the West End are two of the grand thrones of Western civilization. It is here that in the evening one may take their ease, the toil and/or recreation of the day complete, and enjoy a sweeping view of the world.
As the orange sun is received by the pyramids of the La Sals looming to the west and the intense heat of the day dissipates to a just-right cool warmth, long shadows ooze across the lush grass beside the swimming pond and join hands to create a magic hour suspended in time that is the dusk.
Pipistrelles run laps under the awning, wheeling and darting just above our heads, attracted by the insects that are attracted to us. They are joined by the kingbirds that like to hang out by the pool, whose still waters reflect the great ramparts marching to the east and an infinite sky, a ceiling of clouds, the last remnant of an afternoon thunderstorm, on fire with a hurricane spiral of purple and yellow.
Beside the pool is a granddaddy cottonwood, a skyscraper among the low-lying sage surrounding the property. Its immense size bespeaks a steady source of water underground; its arching limbs frame the mouth of a canyon across the valley, a portal beyond which many happy days have been spent, above which hangs a gibbous moon.
The mountains in the far distance, the mountains of home, looked, at the height of the afternoon monsoon, indigo silhouettes wreathed in ominous cloud banks, lightning spitting along serrate ridges, like Mordor. Lone Cone was Mt. Doom. Now, shining in the very last light, flanks pulsating with kaleidoscopic pastel hues, they look like fairytale mountains of Candyland.
A glow is on the land, a hush, a perceptible pause before night pours into the valley with liquid darkness, the spell broken by the announcement that dinner is ready. Steaks from the grill, corn on the cob, cole slaw and potato salad all say, “summer.” A full belly says bedtime.
Five minutes later, after a cursory brushing and flossing, cozying up with a book and reading the same sentence three times, waking with a start to a puddle of drool on the forsaken paragraph, the arm reaches for the nightstand with monumental effort, defeat accepted; another waking day comes to a close.
And another waking night commences. The sound of running water under the cabin is soothing, but recognized, after several rollovers, as not normal. A stumbling reconnaissance reveals the source to be a burst hose supplying the outdoor shower. Following the hose to the spigot is a prickly pear ballet, success achieved only after a couple close calls.
Returning to the cabin, someone left the door open and a kingbird has decided to spend the night. It takes mad waving of the pillow to herd the persistent fellow back to the great outdoors. Now, after the commotion, drifting back into the blissful weightless place called sleep, is the moment that two frogs right outside the window decide to get romantic, their interaction highlighted by very loud croaking. I tell them in no uncertain terms to shut up — an reenactment of the intro to Little Feat’s “Down on the Farm” — and it works the first couple of times, then they ignore me, crank up the volume and I decide to ignore them, accepting their racket as the price of doing business in the desert. Froggy went a-courtin’, and I went a-snortin’.
In the morning, stillness and quiet. The first rays of sun evaporate what early morning briskness lingers and the day is instantly warm. It’s going to be a hot one. From the stillness emerges evidence of carnage. The cat has dragged in the back half of a mouse and on the rug at the entrance of the workshop are two wings, all that’s left of a kingbird, not the one, it is hoped, that was vanquished from the bedroom. In the black of night, during the quiet hours when all is seemingly calm, are played out scenes of cunning and sudden violence from which humans have a hard time separating.
A little brown bat pup is found floating in the pond, mistaken at first for a curled leaf. He will be laid to rest in a special place safe from molestation. The night’s detritus reinforces a long-held religious belief in Death after Life.
The pond is skimmed with a long-handled strainer and the first dive of the day is engaged, sliding through cool perfection, for a fleeting second relishing what a bird might feel swooping the air. Curious salamanders investigate, young ones with feathery gills behind their heads, animals so amazing in appearance and behavior — fish with legs — they defy belief.
A quick breakfast, coffee, an organization of tools for the day’s endeavor — the installation of a big window, some finish carpentry — then, before digging in, a stroll along a winding red dirt path across a small arroyo, around a juniper redolent with dusty blue gin berries, to the old wooden outhouse, to complete the daily cycle of nature. A good kick or two before sitting is judicious. Don’t want to surprise any rattlesnakes, scorpions or black widows and end up with an embarrassing souvenir.
Fashioned from century-old rough boards salvaged from the original homestead, the structure faces north, affording a view of the immense cliffs above, inviting an instinctual examination of possible scrambling routes up through the great stacked exfoliating fins of the face, diagonal ramps exciting possibility. Henry always exhibited a knack for exceptional outhouses, back to the days, many moons ago, of the arched honeypot shaped like the Trojan helmet of a member of the USC Marching band, at The Stunt Ranch at San Juan Vista on Hastings Mesa, which sadly proved, in the end, very subject to the elements and blew away one day in a big wind, never to be seen again.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.