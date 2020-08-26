DEAR EDITOR:
We would like to publicly express our gratitude to many community members and entities that have made it possible for the Telluride School District staff to have covid testing provided to us every two weeks. This represents a huge commitment to the well-being and safety of our entire school community. Many thanks to Superintendent John Pandolfo, the Telluride School Board, Paul Major and the Telluride Foundation, Lynn Borup and Tri-County Health, Grace Franklin, Sharon Grundy, Trisha VanHeltebrake, San Miguel County Health, and CovidCheck Colorado.
On behalf of the entire staff of the Telluride School District, with gratitude and appreciation.
Telluride Education Association
