Once again, the youth of Telluride are put on the backburner.
Telluride Town Council is slated to cut the Youth Hangout (part of the Town Park Warming Hut project) from the upcoming budget, and there is now an unclear timeline for when ground will be broken. On top of this delay, there is now a provision that $1 million of the construction cost be generated outside of the town budget, ostensibly putting this burden on the backs of local youth.
Not only is this blindsiding, as the plans were approved, money was allocated and assurances were given that the project was moving forward as planned with the Youth Hangout slated for completion in 2023, but the demand also comes at a time when local philanthropic organizations and businesses have completed and ratified their budgets for 2023. This means that it is likely that the process to find matching funds and begin fundraising will not be able to begin until the middle of 2023. So, if we are able to raise $1 million, we’ll be lucky to have the building process start in 2024.
This is not the first time that local youth have been left behind. Over 35 years ago, the youth in Telluride wrote to the community about their need for a place to hang out in the community when the ski mountain closed. Their flyers said, in part, “We, the kids of Telluride, have a complaint. The kids are very bored of this town. We have nothing to do when the ski area is closed. Could you please help?” The young people of Telluride in 1984 recognized that a community can provide a safe place for young people to gather, socialize, and plan activities and events. With the loss of the Quonset Hut in the late ’90s, and the repurposing of the Voodoo Lounge/YouthLink in the last decade as artist studio space, arguably the youth of today have fewer options for a place to congregate than 35 years ago.
Students are still struggling to gain a voice with the local government to advocate for space for themselves after the Voodoo Lounge/Youth Link closed and repurposed. The hard data reported in the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey consistently shows alarming rates of substance abuse and mental health issues experienced by our youth, all of which prove that a youth hangout is essential. Despite the overwhelming need for a safe, substance-free youth space, nothing has come to fruition.
These barriers are also being raised at a time when the data from the most recent Healthy Kids Colorado Survey has been released. Per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, since 2013, the Healthy Kids Colorado survey has been one of Colorado’s widely administered surveys on the health and well-being of young people and school health policies and practices that support youth health.
The results from the 2021 survey are striking and, unfortunately, consistent with years past. Bullying, poor mental health, alcohol and marijuana use are still major concerns for Telluride youth.
Since 2017, the San Miguel Communities That Care Coalition (CTC), a coalition comprised of community leaders, parents and youth, has focused on creating events to support our youth in making healthy and drug-free choices. The coalition has adopted the evidenced-based CTC framework to give youth in our community a voice. CTC is grounded in the science of prevention, focusing on risk factors and protective factors, and on the engagement and development of youth.
By providing a framework to foster community engagement and allowing youth to take the lead, CTC aims to ensure that youth have the space to participate actively in our community and make healthy decisions. CTC’s support for the youth of Telluride includes advocacy for a permanent youth hangout.
CTC’s framework includes workgroups that meet regularly to actively engage adults and youth. These consist of community engagement, youth engagement, policy and data groups that create a wraparound research and advocacy network to create safe and healthy spaces and outcomes for Telluride youth. Therefore, CTC is an excellent way to get involved and advocate on behalf of our kids. Through CTC, the Telluride youth, parents, community leaders and local advocates have worked extremely hard to bring a safe and healthy youth hangout to fruition. It is a shame to see it taken away yet again. We hope that by raising awareness of this budget line item we can rally our community to finally prioritize the health and safety of our youth and come together to show our local government how much this issue matters. To learn more about how to join in supporting this cause, please contact ctc-adm@tchnetwork.org.
Ben Marshall is Tri-County Health Network’s Communities That Care administrator.
