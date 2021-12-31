File Fact: January 4, 1902, martial law was declared in Telluride after mining strikes of 1901.
The following excerpts are from the book “Conversations at 9,000 Feet,” a collection of oral histories from Telluride, Colorado compiled by Davine Pera. The collection, which has over 130 tapes, is housed at the Wilkinson Public Library, which is the beneficiary of all profits from the sale of this book.
This first section of the book recalls the many communities that contributed to the Telluride area. This week: Wilson Mesa.
Wilson Mesa is approximately 20 miles southwest of Telluride. From Telluride, drive west down Keystone Hill, turn left at the Silver Pick Road entrance and follow the road up the canyon. It was home to many dairies and ranches and had its own one-room schoolhouse.
CLARICE SCHMID: My grandfather, Dan Hawkins, had passed away in probably 1930 and had left my mother ten to twelve head of milk cows. And we had the milk cows to take care of. My dad was working on the railroad, and the Campbell Brothers, which my dad was one of, had leased places up there [Wilson Mesa]. So there was pasture, and they would put up hay. So we took our milk cows up there. And then my sister and I milked the cows and took care of ‘em. Sold cream, and that’s where our grocery money came from. And Dad came up whenever he could, off the railroad. He was working between Montrose and Gunnison on freight trains. And when he could, why, he’d come up. We didn’t have a car; we had horses that belonged to my uncles. And my one brother had a horse. And going to town, we took the cream cans on the saddle horse with it hooked on the saddle horn and took it down to Vanadium. There used to be a little depot or a little platform and a little shed over across where the old bridge was, and we’d set it there. And we still have the cream can with our name on it. It would be shipped. I think it went to Cedaredge. And then they’d send a check and the cream can back. Maybe we got three to six dollars for five gallons of cream. But then we could also buy a loaf of bread for ten cents, so that was OK.
[The Schmid Ranch is currently hosting a fundraising event to keep it all there.]
More memories on Wilson Mesa
GOLDIE REECE: Father built that big log house up on Wilson Mesa in the wintertime with a hand axe. It’s a big place. I was born in 1906, and they had moved in there the winter before, after Dad had finished it. That’s when my older sister was born.
And then he went on the freight road and freighted a lot. Down through the Disappointment country and back. And my father had told the hired man to put the taters they had dug that day in the cellar. And he didn’t do it, so mother went out and did it, and she lost a child. That’s what killed her. She died of blood poisoning. Anyway, that left seven of us, and Hazel was the oldest, She was twelve at that time. But the first night we stayed alone, it was terrible. We put quilts over the doors, ‘cause we thought the coyotes would keep out. He [father] went on the freight road. He freighted then for about five years. We were there alone most of the time.
Father sold a lot of the land he owned, but we still had ground on both sides of the mesa. And we built a house. Coming down Keystone [four miles west of Telluride on Highway 145], you can see up in there where the house was. A lot of times we lived there in the log house.
A man tried to rob us one night. We were alone, and there was seven of us, and we had a big old silver sugar bowl, a big tall thing, and we kept a roll of money in there. And whenever we wanted anything, we’d always send it to town with somebody that was going. But we raised so much we didn’t need much. And I think that was what they were hunting was that sugar bowl of money. They had lit the lantern, and Hazel woke up and she said, “Daddy, Daddy is that you?” And they got scared Daddy was there, see, and they run. They just dropped the lantern and run. But we always took the sugar bowl to bed with us under the pillow.
[It’s hard to imagine seven children, the oldest being 12, living alone for months, or even the best part of a year, up on the mesa and fending for themselves. But that’s not even something anyone thought twice about back then. Today, many people don’t even go up to Wilson Mesa if the roads aren’t plowed.
50 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Jan. 13, 1967
QUICKIE FACT: An estimated 150 summer residents come to Telluride annually.
Bobbie can be contacted at bobbies@telluridecolorado.net Comments are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.