DEAR EDITOR:
When I was five years old, I was vaccinated for polio. It was 1955 and millions of kids in grade school like me were vaccinated in the United States to prevent us from getting polio. I remember the scar on my shoulder, what it looked like and how long it took before it disappeared, about 10 years later. I never really thought about it much. My parents told me I needed to do this and it would help me stay healthy.
When COVID arrived in the United States in the beginning of 2020, it seemed like a serious disease, and the issue in my mind was how do we not get sick. We were lucky to get the vaccine so soon in San Miguel County, and my being 70 in 2020, I got to get the vaccine in the first group. I noticed there were only about 400-plus in San Miguel County in the age group 70 and up. I laughed that it had been a long time since I was the youngest in my age group and how many people my age and up were in the high school gym who hadn’t seen each other in a while. There were a lot of smiling faces and gray hair.
Then all of the controversy about wearing a mask and getting the vaccine started happening all across the United States. That seemed odd to me. Why wouldn’t people want to try to protect themselves and their families from COVID? It didn’t make sense to me that this should be controversial. There seemed to be so much misinformation being spread about it from non-medical sources. The conversation about this being a civil rights issues didn’t make sense to me either. I go to my dentist for dental expertise, to my doctor for general health checkups and to my optometrist for eye exams. What does getting health care have to do with civil rights? That dilemma evolved into many people saying to wear a mask or get a vaccine shot should be a personal choice. But a communicable disease is different than not seeing your eye doctor. If you choose to not wear a mask and not get vaccinated, you can get other innocent people sick if you are a COVID carrier. To me, we are all responsible to the rest of our community and country above self from time to time. I think of my father who fought in WWII the last 10 months of the war. He told my sister that for months he was shot at or bombed almost every day. But he and the Greatest Generation made a sacrifice to put country above self.
How are we ever going to get COVID under some control if 30 percent of our county puts self above protecting everyone else? How are we as a country going to do our part to try to curb the environmental destruction of our planet if everyone doesn’t help and every country isn’t on board? The United States is unique with personal freedoms many of which are outlined in the Bill of Rights in our Constitution. However, the health of our society and our planet cannot happen if we don’t work together. That does mean occasionally sacrificing personal freedoms to help make all of us safe and saving our planet for our children, grandchildren and future generations. Personal freedoms don’t matter much if we as a species don’t survive.
George R. Harvey Jr.
Telluride
