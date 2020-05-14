While COVID-19 continues to reshape our society, public lands remain a constant in the San Juans and surrounding areas. Those of us searching for “responsible recreation” find ourselves in new and old places, perhaps exploring the West End of San Miguel and Montrose counties, or slogging the Wiebe over and over again. Unfortunately, while many of our communities focus on curbing the effects of COVID-19, federal public lands agencies and the Trump administration continue to push for oil and gas leasing and mineral extraction. Now is a perfect opportunity to make your voice heard to legislators and policymakers to protect the wild places we all continue to enjoy.
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Trump administration's Nuclear Fuel Working Group released a report to encourage domestic uranium production on public lands and relax environmental safeguards in the name of “energy dominance.” This move threatens the west’s scarce and precious water sources and indigenous lands. Despite an abundance of uranium from friendly countries such as Canada, and a sizable uranium reserve in the International Atomic Energy Agency, this report by the White House demonstrates the continued prioritization of corporate bottom lines over protection of public and indigenous lands.
As the value of fossil fuels diminishes across the world, federal public land agencies continue to lease public lands to oil and gas production for rock bottom prices. The BLM recently released a plan to lease over 100,000 acres of land outside of Moab and Canyonlands National Park to energy companies. A recent lease sale in Utah sold 90 percent of the parcels for their minimum bid of $2 per acre. Closer to home, the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office (UFO) released their long-awaited Resource Management Plan, which kept 95 percent of the office’s managed lands open to oil and gas development. This decision threatens the bountiful North Fork Valley’s agricultural industry, and in turn, Telluride’s organic food supply. Despite strong community pushback, the BLM continues to move forward with this decision.
While these actions by our federal government paint a bleak picture of the future for our cherished public lands, we should not forget the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE), which stands to protect over 66,000 acres of public land in the San Juans and 400,000 acres across Colorado. This act, which passed through the House of Representatives last October, has yet to be passed in the Senate. The CORE Act represents years of community input across the state of Colorado. Local areas such as Sheep Mountain, Last Dollar and Mckenna Peak will be protected from future threats if it comes to fruition.
As our corner of the San Juans comes alive from its winter freeze, remember the history behind the lands you hike, bike and climb on. Public lands continue to evolve and it's up to us to advocate for a resilient and healthy future. Speaking up for continued protection, constant pressure against irresponsible oil and gas development on public lands and advocacy for wildlife protections are ways you can help raise awareness for our backyard. You can find guides for how to take action, write to your elected officials, and engage on these issues on Sheep Mountain Alliance’s website and social media outlets. Saturday is Colorado Public Lands Day, so celebrate by enjoying your favorite trail on public land or take action by attending one of the many virtual workshops online on Colorado Public Lands Day’s website.
