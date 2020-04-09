“Notes From Paris” is a bit of a misnomer right now. I haven’t been in Paris for 24 days (and counting). The day before French President Emmanuel Macron imposed the national quarantine, I drove to a friend’s home in rural Provence. We’re in a small town built into the hills that takes 10 minutes to walk across entirely. But when you’re only allowed to leave the house for “essential purchases,” even going to the boulangerie to buy bread is exciting.
We originally planned to only stay for four days; now we’re here indefinitely. Quarantine could be much worse, though.
The house has a terrasse that overlooks red-tiled roofs and green rolling hills. Sitting outside, you hear birds chirping, cats meowing and our neighbors playing music. Usually it’s lovely piano or opera serenades, and sometimes it’s “Vamos a la Playa.” Considering the town population has an average age of 50, I would love to know who’s playing the latter.
For an hour every day, we’re allowed to exercise outdoors — alone and within one kilometer of the house. Whenever I see a new tiny deer trail or 200-yard dirt road, it feels like a new adventure. Recently, I’ve also started drawing animal shapes with my Strava routes. If you have any ideas please send them to me.
Aside from that hour, I’m finding creative ways to move. My housemates make fun of me every time I run laps up and down the length of the kitchen or do squats while waiting for tea to boil, but they keep me sane. I never thought that I would enthusiastically volunteer to take out the trash and recycling on two separate trips because the garbage bins are a 300-yard walk out into the world, but here we are.
And a special shout out to Tatiana Armstrong, who is broadcasting Zoom yoga classes from her living room in Telluride every Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8 a.m. MST. Her classes are a highlight of my week, especially since I get to see so many Telluride faces that I miss a lot.
Perhaps one of the most unexpected results of quarantine is my appreciation for cats. I am more of a dog person, but Forcalquier has changed me. All of the neighborhood cats have distinct personalities and rarely change their habits. The same two cats are almost always on top of the stone fence at the base of the citadel’s steep switchbacks. One of them aggressively meows at me if I ever slow down. A white cat and a striped cat like to hide in the shade of the acacia trees in the empty public courtyard. Our neighbor’s fat ginger cat has no regard for social distancing. He looks exactly like Garfield and often comes to scratch his head on our front door
Cats roaming deserted streets definitely give off Haruki Murakami vibes. If you’re looking for a quarantine read, I would highly recommend “1Q84.” It’s 970-plus pages, but we’re all supposed to stay home after all. You can read the Town of Cats extract in the New Yorker.
“Don’t miss the last train or you’ll be stuck in the Town of Cats forever.”
Well that feels too close to my reality.
Sometimes it really does feel as if we will be here forever. My roommate Phineas and I have a running joke that “time is a flat circle.”
“Should I have another coffee at 6 p.m.?”
“Why not, time is a flat circle.”
“Is this my second breakfast today?”
“It doesn’t matter, time is a flat circle.”
“How are we only 13 minutes into a four hour Zoom class?”
“We’re on a loop. Time is a flat circle.”
During a global pandemic, we need some levity.
Some days are super weird. It’s hard to be far away from my family and not know when I can go home or how I could in an emergency. Sometimes going for a run, baking a loaf of banana bread or calling friends helps. And sometimes nothing does. Wednesday, I started Tati’s yoga class, but I ended up lying on the floor listening to a podcast instead. I was too anxious and exhausted to concentrate. I’m working on being kinder to myself and accepting that some days will be neither productive nor particularly joyful. Those days, I try to journal and go to bed early.
Here in Forcalquier, we’re trying to celebrate small things, like surviving another Monday with 10 hours of Zoom classes, or cooking traditional ratatouille provençale for the first time together, or a really great ping-pong save, or even remembering to reapply sunscreen regularly.
So stay home, and be kind to yourself and others. Looking forward to seeing Telluride again once this is all over.
