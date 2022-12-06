DEAR EDITOR:
Hello, my name is Theo Morgan. I am a 17-year-old student who lives here in Telluride. I am writing to you regarding my mentorship through the Telluride High School Mentorship Program. I have spent the last two-and-a-half months shadowing Mark Galbo. Mark is a music teacher and musician at the Telluride Mountain School who has been instructing me in different forms of music.
I elected this program to further refine my passion for music with hands-on experience. In the time I have been granted to work with Mark, we have covered many different areas of music such as music theory, keys, soloing and how to make music more appealing to the listener. Throughout the program, I have learned a multitude of new techniques and finally managed to enjoy recording my own music. When I work with Mark, we typically edit music that I have recorded beforehand, but sometimes I struggle to create new ideas at home. The days when I bring nothing forward are ironically the most fun, because it gives Mark and me time to record anything we want and express our musical passion. Overall, I love this mentorship and would strongly recommend it to anyone my age with a love for music. I feel that this program has successfully launched me into a musical journey that I hope to continue.
Theo Morgan
Telluride High School
