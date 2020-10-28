It’s a brisk autumn day in Winslow, Maine, and I’m sitting at the kitchen table of my parents’ house, the rambling old big-as-a-barn farmhouse that I grew up in. Outside the window, a kaleidoscopic explosion of fall foliage is smoldering in a hundred shades of orange, crimson and magenta. (Colorado, I know we prize our “gold season,” but let’s be real: the East Coast holds the title of Supreme Leaf Queen and don’t even think about arguing.) Here at my parents’ creaky table, my body instinctively finds a seat at the place I occupied for my entire childhood, the slightly squeaky chair to the right of my dad’s. I’m alone here today, but I can see the others, all at their places, in my mind’s eye. There’s my sister Sarah to my right, her hair braided and bound in loops, pouring A-1 sauce on her plate with gusto. Across from me is my brother James, who spears a baked potato from the pan and hums the theme song to “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.” Mom sets a casserole on the table and reminds us three to scoop ourselves a good-sized portion of French-style green beans. Later in the meal, Dad will tell us to take three more bean-bites before we can leave the table. We try to bargain our way out but are not successful. This house whispers its history to me with every groan of the floorboards, every whiff of cinnamon and Crabtree & Evelyn soap.
A few weeks ago, Trav, the kids and I loaded ourselves up with hand sanitizer and took our first airplane trip in over a year, breaking our Telluride bubble and heading east to see our families. I am more than slightly embarrassed to admit that we brought our kitten Milly with us as well, toting her carrier through the airport like the weirdo cat freaks we have become since adopting her last winter. We flew into Boston and drove 250 miles north to the great Maine woods for our quarantine time at Moxie Pond, where my husband’s family has a camp on the water, a place where loons sing out and moose wander by, a place with no electricity or indoor plumbing, where we heat lake water on the woodstove to wash our dishes and hands. A green plastic motorcycle and a little metal fire truck still sit on a shelf, relics of my husband’s childhood. Polaroid photos of Travis and his brother, proudly bearing wide strings of trout, are still tacked to the wall in slightly crooked rows, faded images from the past turning yellow at the edges. The snapshots are old as the hills but my husband’s grin is as broad and toothy as it ever was.
For Trav and I, the state of Maine is a time capsule that rarely changes. Every Italian sandwich we order from any given corner store tastes exactly the same as it did in 1982, every brusque New England accent and the classic rock on every radio station are familiar and welcome noises to our ears. When we stay at my parents’ house we sleep in my old bedroom, where there’s still a to-do list from my high school days on my desk, reminding me to send thank you notes for the graduation gifts I got.
Time doesn’t just stand still for us in Maine; it is cryogenically frozen, like Han Solo hanging on Jabba the Hutt’s wall. There’s really only one big difference: now we have children. On Maine trips, Hudson and Vivian become the captive audience to our frequent jaunts down memory lane and car rides of reminiscence. “Look guys, it’s Bee’s Diner! It almost got washed away in the flood of ’87!” “Check out Hussey’s Hardware, kids! They sell guns, beer and wedding gowns! Mom got her prom dress there!” For us, Maine isn’t about lobster or lighthouses, it’s the smell of the Kennebec River, the taste of teaberries plucked from the forest floor, the sound of my dad shaving in the morning as he listens to NPR on his ancient transistor radio, the scratchy lichen covered rocks of Lake Moxie, the slopes of Sugarloaf, my mom’s baked stuffed haddock and apple-rhubarb pies. Our kids know all of these things now, too. They are a part of their stories.
This year more than any other, a visit to our time capsule was just what the doctor ordered; we desperately craved the warmth and reassurance it provides, like a soft and worn-in pair of jeans or a reread of a favorite book. It’s redundant at this point to talk about how 2020 has chewed us up and spit us out, but I will say this: Filling my lungs with the damp and tangy air of my home state has never felt so good. The constancy and familiarity of Maine was a lovely respite from the fear and frustration and sadness we have felt these last 10 months. Dipping our toes into our nostalgic past, escaping into a safer, simpler time was a guilty pleasure that we didn’t know how much we needed. The election is in just six days. I am praying for change, desperately attempting optimism, bracing myself for ugly disappointment. Between now and Tuesday I will take deep breaths, close my eyes and envision the calm and stillness of Lake Moxie at sunrise. I will draw strength from its dark, clean waters, and whatever the outcome, I will stay afloat.
