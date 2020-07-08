From what I’ve experienced in Telluride, it’s disheartening that there aren’t more people of color business owners to interview in order to get their perspective. I am a white woman raised in the South. As kids, everything was integrated. I do know that we will all stumble and fall when trying to bring understanding to this country.
I thought a lot about what to say here. It’s uncomfortable on many levels. I want to focus on freedom. Freedom, and the fact that we need to teach our children well. It’s important to remember what America is. We stand together, or we don’t stand at all.
Everything we need to know we learned in kindergarten. There are a million division lines — color, class, sect and creed. My family worked the fields. Grandaddy showed me where potatoes, carrots and peaches came from. My ancestors bled for this country on both sides of the Civil War. There is a gravesite on the Appalachian Trail, the Trail of Tears as my Cherokee ancestors would refer to it, where a Confederate and a Union soldier are buried side by side. They were brothers. Both died fighting for his respective cause. Do you think perspective and racism rips families apart?
I discussed these things with my highly educated lawyer friend Emily, and she pointed out, “So this bias is learned.”
In a recent letter to the Daily Planet, Dayna Baer said, “Children can be taught kindness, caring and empathy. White parents, especially, need to teach their children about racism and the damage it does. As adults we need to acknowledge white privilege and explain it to children. It’s the only way we will dismantle racism as a society, and it will make all the difference in our children’s inclusiveness of others.”
I think every family needs to teach their children about racism.
Everything we need to know we learned in kindergarten; treat everyone the same and follow the Golden Rule. It is everyone’s responsibility to educate ourselves so we can better understand.
Instead of sitting around debating the legitimacy of Black lives, we should look inside and really try to figure out what our unconscious selves believe. Emily said, “Black people’s lives matter, and their house is burning. Everyone has a house and every house matters, but you protect the one that is burning first. The whole system is designed for white people. All lives do matter, but we have to take care of the house that is burning now.”
She spoke to me about the idea of “white fragility.”
Educator Robin DiAngelo has noticed that “white people are sensationally, histrionically bad at discussing racism. Like waves on sand, their reactions form predictable patterns: they will insist that they ‘were taught to treat everyone the same,’ that they are ‘color-blind,’ that they ‘don’t care if you are pink, purple, or polka-dotted.’ They will point to friends and family members of color, a history of civil-rights activism, or a more ‘salient’ issue, such as class or gender. They will shout and bluster. They will cry.”
In 2011, DiAngelo coined the term “white fragility” to describe the defensiveness that some white people exhibit when their ideas about race and racism are challenged, and particularly when they feel implicated in white supremacy. Why, she wondered, did her feedback prompt such resistance, as if the mention of racism were more offensive than the fact or practice of it?
Prejudice does not disappear when people decide they will no longer tolerate it. It will look for ways to avoid detection. Racism has adapted over time by clinging to the belief that racism is a conscious bias held by mean people. This good-vs-bad notion represents a perceived world of evil racists and compassionate non-racists. Isn’t this in itself a racist construct?
DiAngelo claims, “Is the idea that racism is conscious bias held by mean people?”
Listen, don’t center yourself on one idea or another, get educated, think about your responses and what role they play. I stand by the call for humility and vigilance.
The issues are real. And everyone has a history. Lack of perspective can desensitize, and nothing will be accomplished without a true understanding of someone else’s perspective.
Today, I’m unsure where to find actual perspective. Chief Ouray’s descendants? My daddy was an Irish Yankee, and my mother a quarter Cherokee descended from mulatto field hands from the South. The soil on which I was raised had everyone’s blood on it. There are legends of it bubbling up over your shoes when you walked the sacred ground. Blood that brought humanity to this season. And I am not even among the oppressed who had their whole histories taken away as they were ripped from their motherland.
All we ever needed to know we learned in kindergarten. Whatever happened to the Golden Rule and respecting one another? We have to teach our children how to not learn the subconscious traits and race stereotypes that we have picked up. We may not understand it consciously, but it hurts. It’s offensive and hard to talk about. As history has shown us, it will be messy as we try to adapt and get better. Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed for them to do the same.”
