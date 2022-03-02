This time of year is crunchy for me. My tail feathers drag, I’m nearing the end of my patience navigating sheets of ice, and my thoughts turn gloomy. I get the blues. Thankfully, I’m pretty good at the self-arrest on this unwelcome glissade, and I can deploy a number of methods to bring myself back to the light. And, it really helps to have the century’s most unwelcome guest — the COVID-19 pandemic — beginning to see its way out the door. That alone certainly broadens the range of options when it comes to getting out of the house.
Ah, the house. I live here, I work here, I rarely leave here. It’s a nice abode, and I adore it, but being cooped up for too long anywhere, no matter how pleasant, is a recipe for crazy-making. Determined to “get out more,” I drew up a list of things to do beyond these comforting walls. I started with checking out Warren’s new band, Atari Safari at the Transfer Warehouse. Seeing people I haven’t seen in ages makes me feel like a puppy. I mean, I don’t lick anyone on the face, but the unfettered joy is the same. Everybody! I’ve missed your faces! The band had a sweet, dreamy Yo La Tengo vibe, the sun was warm while it lasted, and my delight in the concept of a cocktail in a can remains somewhat childlike.
After just one modest outing, I could feel my wings rustling. Though I did not, eventually, make either of the movies on my list — “Macbeth” and “Summer of Soul” — the next social function-slash-date, was my Valentine’s gift from the Dearly Beloved, dinner and the Birds of Play at the Sheridan Opera House. Friday night in America meant that, sans reservations, we were at the mercy of hundreds of visitors trolling the sidewalks and packing every restaurant. But lucky for us, the Kitchen of Light had a table. For the first time in I don’t know how long, I ate something I didn’t cook. We were well-sated for the Birds.
The music scene in this town remains stupendous. The Birds of Play drew a boisterous crowd of (at last) unmasked locals who showered the band with affection. The show was the official release celebration of the new record, “Murmurations Vol. 2.” It was also a release of the tension in my whole body, it seemed. The Birds are inventive and talented musicians, inspired and engaging. They left the stage for an encore of two songs played acoustically on the main floor. We circled around them, a circle around their circle. Surrounded by a cabal of my adored Telluride Theatre friends, I felt closer to fine than I have in a long, long time.
On the heels of Friyay came a gathering of another sort; a celebration of life for Johnny Bulson, a man who was confined to a wheelchair for 36 years, but whose spirit was freer than many able-bodied people I know. The shindig in his honor gathered a group of folks, many who count among my earliest friends on my Telluride journey. Stories ranged from heartfelt to bawdy — a la Johnny himself — and there was food and music, laughter and tears. It was grand. I really dig that these loving send-offs are called celebrations, rather than the more staid “memorial.” That word sounds like a slab of cold granite. Celebration sounds like life — warm, complicated, earthy and loving.
My over the threshold adventures left me wrung out, tired and happy. I have plenty of time to shore up my reserves for an upcoming excursion to New Orleans with a dear chum. Not only is it my first-ever visit to that magical city, but it’s the first time in literally years that a trip away from the home front hasn’t been to see family. Mind you, I love my family and going to see mine is a happy, raucous puppy-tumble of a time, but it’s not a vacation, per se. This, my friends, will be two weeks of music, mystery, muffulettas and Sazeracs sipped in dark bars pulsing with jazz. Two years COVID-delayed, this trip promises to be transformational.
Because I stay abreast of the news — both by profession and inclination —and because it is impossible to be immune from human suffering, I tend to bear the weight of the world on my less-than-capable shoulders. The happiness I’ve experienced with a re-entry into a more social mode has been tempered by Putin’s blitzkrieg on Ukraine. I am heartened, though, by the toughness of Ukrainians and how the democratic nations of the world have collaborated in their efforts to cut Russia off at the knees. May autocrats and oligarchs fall and be food for sunflowers.
These are troubling times, and it is easy to spend hours before a screen, watching horrors and wonders, alike, unfold. I tell myself, log off. Now. Unplug. I know how to treat these blues. Go outside. Forgo the screen. Give the eyes and mind and soul new vistas, new experiences. If I do plug in, it’s my guitar. Playing the blues to beat the blues. Works every time.
