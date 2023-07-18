Funny thing about science. It’s supposed to be right all the time, but sometimes it isn’t. Paradigms shift. Theories come and go. One research report contradicts another. On the other hand, people can see something with their own eyes and know it to be true. They don’t always need a scientific study to confirm what they’re seeing.
Residents and visitors to San Miguel County see endless summer smoke from distant fires. Many sense there is more of it than there used to be. This week’s air quality forecast is rated as “good” for the time being, but that could easily change as the fire season starts to roll. Science confirms that forests burn regularly over millennia. Today, many see that they are overgrown and unhealthy due to persistent fire suppression over the last century, especially compared to forests in Europe that have been picked clean and carefully managed for over 1,000 years. They have fires over there, but nothing like those burning right now across the American Mountain West.
We can see our forests are sick. Too many trees choke the life-giving resources of soil, light and water, leaving timber stands too thick, trees too thin, and with disease too contagious. When fire does come through as per the usual arrangement, too much fuel burns too hot to allow for healthy regeneration that has historically kept our forests trim and majestic.
Much of Colorado’s Western Slope is a tangle of stunted, dead and downed trees waiting to burn. California is worse, with fire danger increasing every year with more fuel and drought despite this year’s freak wet spring. Mismanaged forests have become a plague.
In Diane Carman’s column in the July 6 Telluride Daily Planet, she sees that 1960’s studies linking fossil fuels to catastrophic climate change have proven to be true, but were covered up by Big Oil. Carman believes that ExxonMobil and their ilk will continue drilling for oil, digging for coal, selling it to people that power the economy that causes pollution that leads to heat waves that fan wild fires – and, of course, that hit minorities and children hardest. Carman’s solution: sue energy companies for not embracing the old research and failing to trash the entire industrial economy when they had the chance half a century ago.
Funny thing about seeing and believing. Each of us believes what we see, but not everyone sees what each other believes. So, we can agree to disagree. The climate may be changing, but my eyes tell me that mismanaged forests and too much fuel are the cause of bigger and badder fires. Using science, I believe the data could be spun to show that the Canadian fires smoking out the eastern US have spewed more carbon into the atmosphere than all the cars and trucks ever made. Banning SUVs and suing the O&G industry out of existence aren’t the answers.
Both problems — too many fires and harmful carbon emissions – can be alleviated through forest mitigation and energy regeneration. Thinning forests, creating defensible space around towns, homes and roads, and then harvesting pulp for productization and power generation, are viable solutions. Wildland fire prevention and biofuel sourcing programs run by the Forest Service, BLM, local counties and protection districts are on the rise, and biomass renewable energy should be prioritized in parallel with solar, wind, hydro, etc. Fire danger can be reduced, and a new power grid can emerge and flourish over time.
Solar and wind are great, and an infrastructure of renewable energy sources can work in harmony to help wean America off the dirtiest fuels: oil and coal. Sun, wind, water and wood are everywhere. There’s plenty of clean-burning natural gas and an abundance of atoms whizzing around with nuclear power. Together, maybe we can figure this out. Let’s check out the science — perhaps we can try some new theories, ones that don’t chase windmills or favor frantic solar projects with net-zero deadlines (like the monstrosity proposed on the lap of the Lone Cone, Norwood’s iconic, scenic symbol of heaven on earth).
With science, we can see the possibilities of a new energy economy built upon multiple co-generative power. We can believe in rural renaissance and smart growth as more people move here. At the same time, we can address the sad state of our forests, prevent wildfires, help clear the air, and start to see a sustainable future.
John Metzger writes about smart growth, public safety and the American Rural Renaissance from Norwood, Colorado.
