DEAR EDITOR:
As I write this piece, I find myself less than a mile from the dramatic slopes of Sheep Mountain, watching as the setting sun throws vibrant splashes of purple, pink and orange light across the large snowy basins. There is no sound save for the crackle of burning logs in the wood burning stove and light rustle of wind moving through the pine boughs and across the sparkling snow surface. This is a truly special place, and one that deserves our protection.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act, introduced by Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Joe Neguse, would protect over 400,000 acres of public lands, conserving them for future generations. It would protect Sheep Mountain, the very mountain that dominates my current horizon to the north. So many people are drawn to the San Juan Mountains; they seek the allure of open spaces, majestic views, clear rivers and thriving wildlife. They are drawn in by the people that have made this region home, carving out an existence within narrow valleys and aspen forests. They come back, year after year, because this place captures their imagination.
I was born and raised in the San Juan Mountains and know that I will forever call this place home. I passionately believe in preserving open spaces so that everyone can experience what it means to hike, camp and recreate in wilderness. Not only do these mountains rejuvenate and inspire us, but they also allow many of us to make a living in this region. These mountains attract the visitors to our communities that support local restaurants, hotels and businesses. These mountains allow me to work as a mountain guide, and they allow me to share this place with others, helping them explore the natural world through hiking peaks and climbing the rock walls that are dotted across the zone.
I support the CORE Act because it will continue to develop our $62 billion outdoor recreation industry; the backbone of our state’s economy. This bill is fully supported by the local community, and I urge Congress to pass the CORE Act. In doing so, America’s elected officials would be demonstrating a commitment to the economic viability of Colorado’s rural communities, while preserving the natural resource that makes these regions so special.
Fischer Hazen
Telluride
