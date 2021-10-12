DEAR EDITOR:
I'm writing this letter to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their generous First Time Homeowners Grant. Their generosity and assistance went a long way toward helping me with the purchase of my first home. Their assistance allowed me to complete my purchase without any problems or drama.
I would also like to thank my Realtor Karen McCarthy, who patiently guided me through every step of the process. Her experience and professionalism made the whole experience go smoothly and stress free. Thanks to Karen and TAR's grant, I look forward to many years of home ownership.
Ron Cheroske
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.