DEAR EDITOR:
Since the beginning of January, I have been participating in a mentorship program through Telluride High School. My mentor is Hannah Knudsen; she is the store manager and gallerist at MiXX Projects + Atelier. I chose to mentor with Hannah because we already had a great professional relationship, as I have been an employee of MiXX for a while. At MiXX, I have always focused on more in-store jobs — inventory, running the front, tidying up displays, etc. — however, I saw this mentorship as an opportunity to explore a different side of what MiXX does. My mentorship this semester is focused on direct marketing. Working with Hannah, I have begun to compile a database of interior designers across the country that MiXX could collaborate with. I will then create an appealing and informative direct marketing package that can be sent out to the designers. So far, I have learned a great deal about online researching, including how to sort through millions of Google results for the right designers. I have also become very comfortable with spreadsheets, which I know will be a great skill to have as I head to college next year. Overall, this mentorship has been a step away from my typical focuses on STEM, but that's what has made it so great. I would recommend that other students considering this program use it as an opportunity to try something new and explore careers they haven't thought of before, as they might be surprised. I am so blessed to have Hannah as my mentor and to have this opportunity through Telluride High School; I cannot wait to see what else I learn.
Sophia Watkins
Telluride High School
