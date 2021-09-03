DEAR EDITOR:
Dear Telluride and San Miguel County, On behalf of the entire KOTO family, thank you for making our dream of owning the Purple House on Pine a reality!
Never could we have imagined the extent of your generosity in helping to pay off the mortgage during KOTO’s recent Summer Fund Drive. We deeply appreciate your continued support of community radio.
A very special thanks to the Guest DJs — our wonderful Pine Street neighbors — who helped drive it home so we could own our home!
- Mayor DeLanie Young
- The Wilkinson Public Library (Jill, Laura and Sarah)
- Alpine Bank (Ryan Markey)
- The Ullem Family (Beth, Scott, John & Mac)
- The Freebox and Friends (Ashley, Becky & Jumpin’ Jan)
- Gary and Jane Hickcox
- Stiff, Sam & Marilyn
- Sally Puff Courtney (Just call her Cher)
- And last but certainly not least, Susie Gustafson, the love of KOTO’s late co-founder, Jerry Greene.
Without all of you, none of this would be possible.
Long live the Purple House on Pine! And yes, we’re keeping it purple.
With great gratitude,
Cara Pallone
