DEAR EDITOR:
We'd like to take the opportunity to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their generosity and assistance with our recent home purchase. We've dreamed of owning a little slice of town to call our own for so many years and we couldn't be more thrilled that that dream is finally coming true.
Thank you to Josh and Katja Rapaport and to TAR for the opportunity and support! We're forever grateful and look forward to making memories in this beautiful community for years to come.
Best,
Kathleen and Joe Howell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.