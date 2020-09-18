In late August NPR shared an interview with activist and author Vicky Osterwell on their website. After the Ferguson riots Osterwell published the book that brought her to the attention of NPR's Code Switch team titled “In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action.” NPR, through its Code Switch editor later apologized for the piece, noting that much of Osterwell's recounting of history was incorrect, and could have been easily fact checked before publication. There was no apology for her overall thesis expressed in her words “looting is a powerful tool to bring about real, lasting change to society.”
I'll share a few other quotes from her 2016 book in which she says “without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free,” “looting rejects the legitimacy of ownership rights and private property, the moral injunction to work for a living, and the ‘justice’ of law and order,” because ownership is “innately, structurally white supremicist.” The destruction of businesses, she declares, is an “experience of pleasure, joy, and freedom.” I suppose every movement has to have it's thinkers, it's theorists, its advocates, and Osterwell is here to represent the perspective of rioters.
I know of no other books advancing the theory that destroying businesses and grabbing as much as you can carry from them serves a useful purpose. I can name a few that share many of Osterwell's assumptions about American society and why it must be torn apart and reconstructed. One is “How to be an Antiracist,” a best seller by Ibram Kendi. According to Kendi, racism infects our institutions. White people founded our institutions and still dominate them. That's because they were designed that way. Many who share this peculiar insight believe white people are inherently racist and so is capitalism, and so is our government, and justice system. Antiracism opposes these systems. “Defund the police” is an antiracist slogan. You'll see it at nearly all Black Lives Matter protests, but defundng the police is just the start. The intention is to go far beyond that. Is it possible that rooting out racism is the cover rather than the true motive?
Last weekend two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were shot in their faces by a lone gunman in Compton while they sat in their car. We've had assassinations, and attempted assassinations of uniformed policeman before in times of racial strife, in New York, Baton Rouge, and Dallas. Just this summer we've seen police pelted with bricks, frozen bottles, excrement, and fireworks in more cities than I can mention. In Portland we've seen three police protecting a federal courthouse deliberately blinded with lasers. We've seen police beaten by mobs. We've seen them taunted and assaulted in order to promote a negative image of police should one use his baton too freely or stomp on a protester in anger and frustration. We've seen eight police Chiefs (most of them Black) resign their posts because their mayor and city councils refused to back them up or support their besieged departments in this moment of crisis. We've seen the best and most experienced police leaving their departments in droves. What most disturbs me about the incident in Compton was not the act of a lone gunman, as terrible as that was, but the reaction of bystanders gleefully laughing and shouting their approval while two cops lay bleeding and struggling for life instead of coming to their aid or calling 911. The party resumed at the hospital where the cops were taken, with protesters shouting to the police protecting the building that they wished to see the wounded cops die, and wishing the same fate for them.
Kendi didn't pull the trigger, but antiracism has lit a fuse and this is one example of the explosion it's set off. Antiracism is just another form of racism. It promotes bigotry and feeds on hatred and distrust of others identified by the label put on them. Antiracism does not ask us to see individuals first and labels second. It denies the humanity of others. It replaces one racial lens with another, as if that were the answer. It doesn't call for colorblind evaluation. It doesn't even believe that's possible. In our hearts we know how to defeat racism and all other forms of bigotry. We know that exposure to others on a personal level melts preconceptions. In my lifetime, prejudice has not been wiped out. It probably never can be, it's a human condition, a work in progress. But the progress our society has undergone over the last sixty years has been nothing short of phenomenal. That progress is in danger of reversal, and it's being reversed by precisely the same voices crying out loudest for “progress.” The progress they seek is the opposite of progress, whether they know it or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.