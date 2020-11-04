DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve ran a bunch of these letters since working at the Daily Planet, but I never thought I’d be writing one of them. It’s still surreal to say I officially own a place in Telluride, thanks to the Telluride Association of Realtors First Time Homebuyers’ Assistance Fund, Realtor Denise Scanlon, Alpine Bank President Danny Craft, Elaine Giuliani of Insurance of the San Juans, the Trust for Community Housing and Alpine Title. Without their help I wouldn’t be able to call this place home.
Justin Criado
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.