DEAR EDITOR:
Over the course of this semester, I’ve experienced many learning opportunities through the Telluride High School Mentorship program I’d like to share with you. Earlier this year, I was approached by our school’s administration to build and program a job posting website from scratch that could be used by students to find employment opportunities both locally and nationwide. Though this is not my first programming assignment, it has certainly served as a necessary tool to expand my knowledge in computer science.
Through the mentorship program, I am mentoring under our superintendent Mr. John Pandolfo to give the school what they need and help future students. This project has had me working on website design and back-end development such as creating a log-in authentication system and other necessities for the website to be secure and able to be updated for any new posts from potential employers.
I knew before taking on this project it may be more than I can handle in a semester, however, I did so knowing it would force me to have to learn topics that will be essential to my success at Cornell Engineering, where I hope to study computer science. The meetings and opportunities I have partaken in with school administration and IT department members have given me an outlook on what it means to be a software developer for a real-world organization; something that has reinforced my love for software engineering.
Lucas Casas
Telluride High School
