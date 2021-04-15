DEAR EDITOR;
I have been following with some interest the Genesee proposal for a large-scale development near Society Turn. The County Planning Commission recently granted a conditional approval. I cringe at the thought of another development on this site, or almost any site. We may not be “maxed-out” in terms of water, sewer, traffic, etc., but we may be getting close. How much more effluent can be dumped into the San Miguel River? Our peace, serenity and wellbeing are at risk.
I have been patiently waiting for Telluride, Mountain Village, and San Miguel County to take a long overdue “time-out” to evaluate where we are and where we are going. We have lost our way. Recent years have seen times of being overwhelmed by an influx of people and all that they bring. The residents suffer and the landscape suffers. We have all seen a de-evolution in the quality of life in the past decade or two. An equilibrium, a stasis, that balances quality of life, community and economic imperatives has been my long-term goal. I reject the capitalistic notion that, “if you don’t grow you die.” The Joni Mitchell song rings as true today as it did 50-plus years ago.
The carpetbaggers, scalawags and thieves will come, do their damage and leave. As stewards of the land, this magical place, it is our obligation, our duty, to protect this magnificent landscape that we all enjoy. We need to insist that more is put in than taken out. If we have to struggle a bit more, so be it.
We do have a long list of concerns. Most involve community and infrastructure. Do we really need to throw another “log on the fire” when it is already very warm? What will we look like in 30, 40, or 50 years? Short-term gain is not always the best recipe.
I encourage our elected officials and the community to have a serious conversation about who we are, and what we want and need to be. When is enough, enough?
