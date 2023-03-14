DEAR EDITOR:
An open house for input on the San Miguel County East End Master Plan is on Tuesday, March 21, at the Wilkinson Public Library. You can attend for a portion or for the duration of the meeting; sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. The East End Master Plan guides regional goals and objectives for many years to come. The open house process allows an opportunity for community members to provide input on the future they desire.
Long-time locals and newcomers alike are persistently faced with housing insecurity, and establishing roots in this community may feel like a pipe dream. Did you move here for a seasonal position and decide you want to stay? Or maybe you live in the Boarding House or Big Billie’s and are looking for more permanent housing. Alternatively, maybe you’ve been here for over a decade and continue to face housing insecurity and want to find more stable housing. Perhaps you commute to work because of a lack of housing options. Your voice matters in this master plan.
The mid-90s master plan in Telluride identified several “high density village clusters,” situated alongside “wetlands, rivers, and open space.” They even identified transportation opportunities that included a light rail and gondolas connecting the whole region. Along with many progressive ideas that this former plan included, it also stressed the importance of affordable housing. Some objectives stated include: “Identify the need for community and affordable housing and any inadequacy that exists in the supply of housing,” “Encourage the development of housing that is affordable and available for the permanent residents of the Regional Area,” and “Streamline the permitting process and remove regulatory barriers to construction of community, workforce and affordable housing.” Since the mid-90s, Telluride has experienced incredible open space acquisitions, economic growth and a distinct change in our community housing options. If we can come up with these ideas in the ’90s, we can continue to push for progressive ideas in 2023.
While a light rail may be a ways off, these objectives for affordable housing are more pertinent than ever. Mountain towns all across the West face similar problems — an abundance of interest coupled with a lack of housing. This master plan won’t solve our housing crisis, nor will it save elk migration corridors, but it does create a space for progressive ideas, community-based solutions and a roadmap for future land use decisions. Your voice matters! Come join the open house on Tuesday, March 21, at the Wilkinson Public Library.
Mason Osgood
Sheep Mountain Alliance
