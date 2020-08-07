DEAR EDITOR:
Last week, Latino Conservation Week was celebrated nationally and locally. Latino Conservation Week: Disfrutando y Conservando Nuestra Tierra, is an initiative of Hispanic Access Foundation (HAF). Latino Conservation Week was created to support the Latino community to participate in the outdoors and engage in activities to protect our natural resources. The events that happened over this week were myriad, with many happening online due to COVID-19. Locally, we hosted an online presentation on public lands and a self-guided hike of east Bear Creek.
Special thanks to the following organizations and individuals for helping make this week a success locally: Domi Bruneau (Pinhead Institute) and Gloria Chavira (Wilkinson Public Library) for their time and assistance in translating for the hike; Ross Valdez of Tri-County Health Network for translation, outreach, and insights; Brittany Duffy, lands and minerals staff in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests--Ouray Ranger District, for hosting a presentation in Spanish about our local public lands; Wilkinson Public Library for sharing information in activity bags and putting together suggested reading resources; and the Latinx Advocacy Committee for continuing to lead the way in advocating for the Latinx community locally. We would also like to give a huge thank you to Mountain Trip, for their generous donation and ongoing support.
Sheep Mountain Alliance believes the right to a clean and healthy environment and access nature are fundamental human rights. We want all community members to be able to access nature for health and recreation. Join our mailing list or follow us on social media to hear about future events and how you can get involved.
Sincerely,
Sheep Mountain Alliance
