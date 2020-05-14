Thirteen years ago, in May, we joined together as a community to celebrate the completion of years of tireless perseverance and the monumental fundraising campaign that finally secured the Valley Floor as protected open space forever. As we collectively crave something to celebrate, we encourage you to take a walk on the Valley Floor. Red-winged blackbirds and Canada geese, harbingers of spring, have returned. Oregon grape, a powerful medicinal, is blooming yellow flowers. The elk are returning to begin calving. Beavers are active, building and enhancing a growing network of ponds and lodges. And as the Southwest faces increasing drought conditions, sections of the Valley Floor are saturated with water for the first time in decades.
In 2016, the Town of Telluride partnered with Ecological Resource Consultants to restore the eastern portion of the San Miguel River that flowed into the Valley Floor. Over three months, a severely degraded section of river became a naturally meandering stream. Slowing the river and allowing it to wander through one of its historic channels improved in-stream habitat, while also raising the groundwater level across acres of wetlands. This newly restored flood plain now acts as a sponge, soaking up runoff and slowly releasing it after saturating the soils and vegetation.
The higher groundwater levels bring change. Conifers that took root in the drier soils might not survive; willows and native riparian plants that have been dormant for decades are returning. When we freed the river from the manmade channel, we encouraged it gently in a new direction, but the river will now be left to naturally jump its banks and flow into new channels or continue to carve its existing one into a combination of deep pools and shallow riffles. All the while, it brings a wet kiss of life to years of parched landscape.
Last spring and summer, record snow levels and high spring flows delayed the second round of river restoration projects. So this summer the town will again partner with Ecological Resource Consultants to restore the river channels in the western section of the Valley Floor. This project will include remediation of a 23-acre tailings deposit, classified as a superfund site by the State of Colorado in 2002.
This section of river is heavily impacted as it travels through eroding tailings and 900 feet of channelization. The project will mitigate past channelization impacts by improving the hydrology, channel morphology and water quality as it flows across the Valley Floor and travels downstream. Tailings will be removed from the flood plain, and the river will again meander naturally. More acres will be restored to a natural floodplain, allowing spring runoff to be stored naturally and released slowly back into the San Miguel, providing a critical and continuous flow downstream. Following the success of the initial restoration, the intent of this project is also to emulate a natural, self-regulating system integrated with the ecological landscape.
As we allow the river and its riparian ecosystem to dominate the Valley Floor, we may have to adapt our human use. When our extended community came together to realize what many considered an impossible dream — preserving the Valley Floor as open space — we also dreamed of the riparian and high-altitude meadow returning to its natural state. Ute elders suggest restoration of the Valley Floor might also bring healing to our community and to the oppressive history of the removal of the people that once inhabited the Telluride Valley with summer hunting camps.
Ecosystems require disturbance in order to adapt, evolve and thrive. Change is harder for humans. Collectively, we can’t match the patience of nature and don’t appreciate disturbance. We now face a massive disturbance and profound changes. We each face daily challenges, and collectively we are facing calamitous losses. Nevertheless, we have a tremendous blessing in our backyard. It offers much-needed lessons in healing and transition.
We live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. We came together in the face of massive obstacles, and took individual and collective actions to preserve the Valley Floor. Let’s take this time of disruption and physical distancing to dream about what comes next, individually and collectively, and how we can work together to shape it.
