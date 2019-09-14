The Big One. It came.
Time is measured in the Caribbean by the big storms. Andrew in ’92. Floyd in ’99. Francis and Jean in ’02. There are old men who walk around Nassau in captain’s caps with badges on the front that read “Betsy 1965.”
Mention the name “Mathew” to anyone from Grand Bahama, “Maria” to any Puerto Rican or “Mitch” to any Honduran and you will receive a haunted stare, a knowing look. To anyone who has been through a major hurricane, the world is different afterwards.
“Hey man, it’s gone.”
“Whatdayamean, ‘gone?’”
“I mean gone.”
“Like, the roof blown off? Windows knocked out? Water damage? Building blown over on its side?”
“Naw, man, you don’t understand. It’s completely disappeared. Vanished. There’s not a toothpick left. It’s gone.”
I had touched base with our friend Cooter about his family’s winter cottage on Elbow Cay as Hurricane Dorian approached. Everything was as secure as possible, he said: plywood screwed on over the windows and doors, outside furniture moved inside, nothing left to chance.
After the storm blew through, aerial footage revealed surreal images of a flattened island: no structure undamaged, precious few still standing, boats perched on hillsides, barges upside-down, airborne sheets of plywood sliced into roofs like razor-frisbees, car hoods wrapped around tree trunks, decapitated houses. And houses simply gone.
As we scrolled to the images of White Sound, it wasn’t just Cooter’s house that was gone, it was the whole neighborhood. All that was left, amid blown-over tree trunks and scattered flotsam, is a row of concrete pads.
Our place, a one-room saltbox surf shack, built on a shoestring for an amount that wouldn’t have bought a doghouse back home in our toney town in Colorado, was shuttered with two-by-fours in brackets, the roof freshly painted — a big help in retaining shingles in high wind — and everything buttoned down as much as possible.
Friends from New Jersey who used to own the house just up the hill, who we still think of as neighbors, e-mailed us a picture of their old place, still standing, and there, against all odds, was ours. Their place is named “All U Need.” They jokingly call ours “Less Than U Need.”
But there she stood in the grainy image, surrounded by trees trunks burned brown by salt and stripped bare of all foliage, shingles missing on the ocean side, battered but proud, baby-blue clapboard siding and gingerbread trim. Maybe putting on heavy-gauge straps over the ridge beams onto the rafters, or extra straps between the floor beams and joists, or sinking the concrete piers extra-deep into the limestone, or through-bolting the rafters to the top plates of the walls wasn’t such a bad idea, 20 years ago. More likely, it is just plain dumb luck that “Cassinas” is still there.
We got a closer look a few days later on the network news, and had our elation deflated, when our new next-door neighbor Frankie was interviewed, his house, planned for many years and having been lived in all of six months, lying in pieces around him on the ground, the roof gone with the wind. His parents over in Marsh Harbour are still missing.
A few meteorological theories float around concerning why this storm, held on a westerly course by high pressure to the north, was so strong, among them the fact that concentric eyewalls coalesced just as it approached the warm, shallow waters of the Bahamas, accelerating its intensity and creating a weather bomb that happened to detonate as it reached our little island. Video taken on the ground inside the eye reveals a circular wall of clouds seven miles high, solid, roiling, an image more horrifying than any science fiction movie, because it is real. It was the arrival of the eye that allowed Frankie and many others to scamper for more adequate shelter and survive. No one on the island was lost, a wondrous outcome no less mind-boggling than the severity of the storm.
It is in the sea grape hedge beside Cooter’s that we store our surfboards between sessions. It is the name of the cottage, “Wind Chimes,” that aptly captures the lilting music of the water of the bay in back, the warm welcome from Charlie and Betty, Cooter’s folks, the many fine meals — seafood chowder, slabs of grilled mahi, smoked wahoo — shared, drinks on the patio in the dappled sunlight of coconut palms, cleaning conch on the dock out back, the excitement when a swell is running and the boards are retrieved, to be replaced after a good surf, salty and worked, a little slice of heaven that for three days at the beginning of September turned into hell.
Cooter’s putting together a crew of his carpenter buddies from Wilmington to head down in November and start rebuilding. We’ll get down there as soon as we can get in — anybody have a boat in South Florida? — with supplies — shingles, rolls of watershield — making sure to have a couple cans of beans in the luggage, because things are at a low point and we don’t know what to expect.
After years of watching big, destructive storms — Irene, Irma, Maria — roll by and being relieved when they miss, sort of like how bowling pins left standing must feel in a busy bowling alley, one finally made a strike. We’re just grateful to be able to roll up the sleeves, thankful for the chance to start again.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.