DEAR EDITOR:
As the days get longer, the snow begins to melt and spring approaches, many of us start to think of tuning up our mountain bikes and enjoying the local single-track. This is an appeal to local trail users to please respect seasonal wildlife closures when deciding where to ride this spring. The excellent Burn Canyon trails, just outside of Norwood, have a seasonal closure to bicycles in place from Dec. 1 through the end of April to minimize human impacts on deer and elk populations on their crucial winter range. Thunder Road and the Thunder Trails are also under a seasonal closure to mountain bikes and motorized use from Nov. 16 through April 30.
The current travel management plans enacted these closures based on local biologists’ input, which in turn is based on the consensus in the scientific literature that minimizing disturbance on winter range is critical to the health of our deer and elk populations. These ungulates already struggle to survive the winter and are often on a starvation diet where every calorie counts. I think there is a common misconception that these trails are closed in the winter to minimize trail damage during the muddy season, when in reality these closures are intended for the protection of wildlife. Possibly due to this misconception, unclear signage in the past and several low snow years that resulted in dry trails early in the season, these closures are routinely violated by mountain bikers.
This spring, let’s be good stewards of our public lands and resist the temptation to ride these trails before they open, acting as good neighbors to wildlife and respecting biologists’ attempts to help us interact positively with the natural world around us. I would suggest hikers and dog-owners voluntarily avoid using wild areas of winter range such as Burn Canyon and Thunder Road during the closure as well, but if you do choose to hike in these areas, it is important that you keep your dog under voice command and do not allow them to harass wildlife stressed from the long winter season.
For ideas of alternate places to ride this spring, see the West End Trails Alliance website at westendtrails.org/trails/. For information on seasonal use patterns of wildlife in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/maps and check out the Colorado Hunting Atlas, which has layers that provide a general outline of winter range by species. Have a great spring season and next time you ride the local single-track, just take a moment to make sure there is not a seasonal closure in place.
Jesse Dudley
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Norwood
