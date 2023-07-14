“It's gonna be hot. Stinking hot.”
“Is the AC in your van good and cold?”
“It's broken.”
“Great. Perfect. We're going to drive across Utah and Nevada in the heat of summer with no AC and a guy who can't sweat, who gets light-headed and dizzy when he overheats.”
“We might do well to bring a spray bottle or two.”
“Why, that's good thinkin', Lincoln.”
Johnny couldn't sweat because that's one of the systems that shut down after he broke his neck. The use of his legs was gone, too, but with the help of his Chevy van Tina, outfitted with a power ramp to load him up in his wheelchair, hand controls on the accelerator and brakes, and a customized swiveled handle on the steering wheel, he got around just fine.
An old gearhead from way back, tinkering with his van satisfied an itch, tool junkie, the end result a cross-country machine that could go fast, guzzled gas, looked great — deep red with white trim — and satisfied another itch: the need to roam. This trip would be to San Francisco, to see “Thelma and Louise,” a movie about brave women driven to desperation by men being pigs, visit family and eat some seafood. It took five minutes to plan.
“How about you show up at my place in Junction next Monday and we'll blast out to the coast, trucker style, just blast, drink a lot of bad gas station coffee, go stay with your sister in San Francisco and see 'Thelma and Louise.' It's gonna be stinkin' hot. We'll be there in 24 hours.”
“Sounds good. I'll bring a big spray bottle.”
I drove up in the morning, we organized the rig and took off in mid-afternoon, hot as stink, wavering curtains of heat rising from the asphalt of the highway, vehicles ahead distorted through the heat waves, Lava Lamp mirages, jello semis, Harley road warriors, do-rags fluttering, people going by in cars, talking, gesturing, with their feet up on the dash. Getting out of town was the hard part, we were flying now, easy street, making miles, damn hot, spray bottle working overtime. Through the night, that's us, smiling side up, rubber side down. Next stop: Frisco!
At the Utah line we stopped at Cisco, where, we had been told, some scenes from “Thelma and Louise” had been shot, to stretch our legs and take some photos. An occasional light breeze kept the temperature almost civil, we enjoyed a little late lunch in the shade of a tumbledown shack, distant traffic on the highway zoomed off to another world, another dimension. It was decided, spontaneously, to go sightseeing down the river road toward Moab, just a little detour. We could still fulfill our through-the-night mission by re-joining the headlong rush west after an hour or two.
Or three or four. The pull of the river, whisper of the tall grass at river's edge, the magnificence of the massive canyon walls and freestanding pillars, immensity of sky: it proved difficult to leave. Land of the Giants. Land Made for Daydreaming. Forever-afternoon Land. We pulled over and sketched pencil drawings of the landscape, shot the breeze, told jokes, cloud-watched, the afternoon drifted away with a sigh.
With the setting sun came a great hunger and it was decided to continue into town for some dinner. By the time we pulled into Eddie's it was dark, but no matter, we were driving all night, anyway, right? Pizza and beer all around!
Eddie and Stiff joined us — their new venture, which at the time really upped the local restaurant scene — was going well, and they proved gracious hosts, treating us to dinner and, greatly impressed with our ambition, warmly bidding us farewell, a lovely visit. Brave mariners were we then, to set forth in our cockleshell with nothing but a belly full of pepperoni pizza and Greek salad, to navigate the vastness of the open ocean through the black of the night, a commitment to persevere until dawn and beyond, until our eyes, salt encrusted and wizened from the tempest, would rest finally upon the silvery Pacific.
The headlights reached for the surface of the road ahead and gathered it in and gathered it in a gray blur. The interstate was regained and we hurtled at great speed toward Nevada, joining a necklace of lights, sucked along in a vacuum, stars wheeling, distant shapes were mesas floating by, then the boom of a passing truck would snap us back to the task at hand. The night went on forever, in and out of focus, the road just kept going, hypnotic, it's still going, the gray blur, then we got really tired and started yawning and didn't care anymore and there was no way we could continue safely and we felt that a valiant effort had been put forth and, satisfied, a place to lay our heads was sought, just for a catnap. Then we'd get back on the horse, yeah, that's us, fence-ridin' cowboys of the Western night. We checked the watch; we'd left Moab an hour ago.
It was already stinking hot again when we woke up next morning behind the “Welcome to Green River” sign at the east edge of town. On our fire-breathing crosscountry speed-trucker mission we'd made it a measly 100 miles. That pizza will getcha every time, make you woozy; yagotta watch out.
Plan A, the all-night drive, was out the window. Big deal. What would life be, without Plan B?
The air smelled like tomatoes and cantaloupes, tangy, sweet and dusty. With an ocean to see and a movie to catch, spray bottle ready, we stretched and faced the highway west.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.