Personal appearance hasn’t been my highest priority this pandemic. Since we’ve been working from home, I only see my coworkers once a week via Zoom, even then it’s only from the neck up.
Combing my hair and throwing on a hat is considered dressing up, as sweatpants and graphic tees have been my main wardrobe around the house.
Hair doesn’t stop growing though, so I recently found myself in need of a good trimming after four months of no maintenance.
Without a proper barbershop in town, I traveled many miles to find a chair. When I walked in I saw there were three other guys, not including the two currently getting a cut. After exchanging pleasantries, I took my seat at the end of the leather bench and waited.
A burley man with a shaved head and long Viking beard held court. His shirt looked two sizes too small, especially around his meaty biceps, and he swore like a sailor. He talked about a recent raid.
“We tracked this (expletive) down to Trinidad, then six of us jumped out of this van with ARs (semi-automatic rifles),” he gloated. “He about shit himself, like ‘What’s going on?’”
The other gentlemen snickered and asked questions.
“How many days were you down there?”
“Two days. It took us only two days to find this guy. He was an idiot, posting on social media,” the modern-day Mongol said.
“What was he wanted for?”
“A buncha things. Had a $1 million bond, so we were like, ‘(expletive) yeah we’ll head down there.’ Got into the million dollar club with that one.”
I came to the conclusion that this man, who had his toddler son with him, had to be some kind of Dog the Bounty Hunter. I decided not to engage in the conversation because I didn’t want him to club me over the head like a baby seal and scalp me for fun, but I noticed he kept glancing in my direction.
Jesus Christ, this madman is a bloodthirsty savage. He’s going to punch a hole through my face and feed me to his barbershop buddies. My vanity will be my demise.
The brute spoke to me, “Garrett?”
“What?”
“You’re Garrett.”
“No. Justin.”
He laughed a little, “I’m sorry. You look exactly like this guy Garrett I know.”
One of the barbers who also sported a bald dome and long beard joked that he thought I was a criminal on the lam.
“I figured you knew him from one of your mugshots,” he said.
Do I look that bad?
“No, no,” the Viking said. “I just thought you were someone else.”
He asked me what I do and where I’m from. I lied. Headhunters like that don’t need much to track you down.
“I sell Polaroid pictures of my feet in Delta.”
Everyone laughed. An older man with peppered hair and sad, watery eyes coughed up phlegm, then spoke, “I just come here to hangout.”
Everyone nodded their heads in agreement.
“I just like having a stranger hold a straight razor to my throat,” I said. “Makes me feel something.”
The bald owner cleaned off his chair and called me up. Images of Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, flashed through my head, and then I imagined a slasher movie called “Nails” (working title) that features a vial of red nail polish that literally contains Satan’s blood. Whoever wore it becomes possessed.
As my hair fell in clumps below me, I conjured up the main character — a flamboyant Black drag queen. It’d be the perfect role for RuPaul.
The chair fell backwards. I snapped back to reality. A warm towel covered my face, as the shaving ritual started.
I lay there blind and vulnerable. The bald owner explained how business has been affected by the pandemic, including a closure of several months, but now they’re operating with proper guidelines in place.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “Sometimes we didn’t know what to do.”
The Viking left with his young son, who took a Halloween-sized bag of Sour Patch Kids from the shop’s plastic pumpkin.
“We’ll see you at the Elks tonight,” he said.
After the barbarian left, the guys talked about his many tales chasing criminals. He seemed just as much a character to them as he did to me. I also wasn’t alone in thinking he had a flair for the dramatic.
“He talks like he’s Rambo,” one man said.
“He wishes,” another added.
The barber whipped his razor around my neck without a second thought.
He’s done this countless times, and to my knowledge, hasn't killed anyone. A fresh shave is refreshing, especially with the hot towel treatment before and after.
With my skin burning, the barber rubs some type of balm all over my face, then another towel — the final phase of my manscaping. I hear someone mention how the local high school football team is doing. They should beat their next opponent by at least 40 points.
Everyone talked as if there isn’t a deadly virus shattering society as we know it.
I pay the barber and thank him for the fresh cut. Maybe I’ll wait more than four months next time.
