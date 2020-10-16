DEAR EDITOR:
I am doing a mentorship with Crossbow Leather. Macy Pryor, the owner of Crossbow Leather has graciously given me the chance to see how a small business works from the inside out.
Within this mentorship, I have learned how to market my own business and how to properly run a business. I have learned a lot from being at the leather shop and it is some of the most fun I have ever had. Watching a business run is one of the most educational experiences I’ve ever had.
Macy spends a lot of her time at her business and is really great to see someone so passionate and dedicated to their business as Macy is. I have learned a lot of skills and information while in the shop and the main one is being kind and helpful. When a customer walks into the store they are treated with nothing but kindness and hospitality from Macy and the other workers. Being kind is such an essential part of a business to make the customer feel welcome and comfortable. Even during these rough times Macy and her employees have been extremely nice. Watching this business function during a pandemic has been very educational on how the business is run and how they react in a pandemic. Everyone at the shop has been really friendly and has accepted me into the store.
Since I have been at the shop I have seen a lot of people going into the shop and everyone who goes in loves to talk to the employees and love the products. Although the shop is relatively small they have fit so many items into the shop and it is positioned strategically making customers excited to walk around and browse all of the cool leather products that they have. Learning how this business works is such a great experience and I could never ask for anything better than what I have gotten.
Lucas Olsen
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.