Dear Editor,
There has not been funding for a cleaning/sanitizing protocol at the Placerville Post Office. The grungy, grimy, germy glass doors and handles are now clean as of Saturday, July 25 at noon. Windex, paper towels, a single edge razor, 409 spray and Lysol wet wipes were used to clean and sanitize.
Postal patrons please help us stay safe. Please utilize your cleaning supplies and abilities when you visit the post office. The inside counters and box fronts should also get attention. Leave some cleaning supplies at the counters for others. Let's all do our part to stay healthy. Wear your mask and gloves.
Thank you for your help,
Jim Kennett
Placerville
