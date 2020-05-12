Last week, my fiancé and I made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone our wedding this August. Even as states across the country open up, including Colorado where our wedding was scheduled to take place, we knew a 250-person event in just a few short months from now was out of the question.
While my fiancé was quite pragmatic about the whole thing, I opted for a more emotional route. I knew it was the right decision, but I took a long weekend to feel sorry for myself, eating junk food, watching trashy television and drinking my fair share of red wine. Taking some time to myself felt good. It refreshed and prepared me to start reaching out to our lengthy lists of guests and vendors, and tell them of the postponement and new date.
Most of the responses I received were extremely supportive. People agreed with our decision, but acknowledged that I had a right to be disappointed. However, a few of the responses felt pointed.
“Yes, it’s unfortunate, but it could be worse.” Or, “It’s certainly an inconvenience, but there are people dealing with much bigger problems right now.”
These comments were most certainly right, and I’m sure the people who said them meant to comfort me, but it actually made me feel guilty for even having the problem in the first place. I grew angry with myself for being sad when more than 80,000 people in this country have died from COVID-19. I told myself I was a bad person for wanting sympathy from others because my wedding was postponed.
We’re all coping with this unprecedented time in history in different ways, but I’ve been noticing there’s a theme of guilt more and more in daily conversations. A high school senior is upset about missing her prom; well, at least she’s not dead. Someone with several investments has to permanently close a restaurant they’ve been working to perfect; well, at least they can still put food on the table. It’s like those of us who have been fortunate enough to avoid the worst effects of this pandemic feel guilty when we face a hardship.
There’s no doubt we’re all living through an incredibly difficult situation, and some of us are faring much worse than others. I don’t work on the front lines. Although I know some people who had the coronavirus, they have all, thankfully, recovered. I can still work right now, and millions across the country can’t. I know I’m one of the lucky ones at this moment in time. But by feeling sad, by mourning something, I’m in no way trying to take away from someone else’s pain or struggle. Yet guilt for feeling anything at all still rears its ugly head, like I can’t allow myself to be upset when others have it worse.
I’m not sure when this happened, but it seems like this pandemic has become a competition for who is in the worst spot. I see my friends beating themselves up constantly for feeling sad about having to celebrate their birthday virtually or canceling a trip they were looking forward to.
Yes, things can always be worse. Yes, someone always has it worse, but someone having it worse does not invalidate another person’s feelings. When we tell ourselves our feelings don’t matter or that we should feel bad for having them, that doesn’t make those feelings go away. Most likely, it just exacerbates them.
One day, we will see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel we’re in. In the meantime, we need to be kind to each other and ourselves. No, not every piece of bad news needs to be handled the same way, but it should still be handled with kindness and empathy. I’ve had some time to come to terms with the postponement of our wedding, but every once in a while, when I feel overwhelmed with disappointment about it, I try to let myself have that moment without guilt creeping in. This is, of course, easier said than done, but it’s necessary right now. For whether it’s a small loss or a big loss, we’re all experiencing losing something right now and mourning that is a healthy thing to do.
Barbara Platts can’t wait until this is behind us. Reach her at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on Twitter @BarbaraPlatts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.