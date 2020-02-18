We’ve had an album on repeat in our house lately that is a bit out of the norm for my fiancé and me. All of its songs are slow, mostly instrumental and long. Each track is at least eight minutes, but most are closer to 20, with the entire compilation reaching about three hours in length.
“Liminal Sleep” is by the Icelandic avant-rock band Sigur Rós, along with collaborators Alex Somers and Paul Corley. The group, which includes frontman Jón Þór Birgisson, works together often on big musical compilations. This one came out in August 2019.
I’ve never really been an album person. As a ’90s baby who never received much proper music education, I lived for the one hit wonder songs that would make their way up the Billboard charts. Appreciating the entirety of an album from start to finish, really seeing it as a whole work of art instead of just one or two hit songs, wasn’t a listening practice that was impressed upon me. But these songs are almost built to go with a person’s breath. Taking the time to listen to each one as it seamlessly transitions to the next, all of them building off of each other, has helped me see the power in a compilation. And it’s reminded me to focus on my breath.
The adjective “liminal” means, “of, or relating to, or situated at a sensory threshold: barely perceptible or capable of eliciting a response.” This definition comes from Merriam Webster’s Dictionary and is, admittedly, incredibly vague. But perhaps that’s the point. “Liminal” refers to the space between things. We all know the definition of “sleep.” But here’s what Jónsi, Somers and Corley said about it, “We like the fact that sleep remains defiantly mysterious; something we all do — all need to do — but can’t ever get fully inside.” In this album, or playlist as they call it, the creators are trying to mirror the journey of a sleep cycle, “with its curves, steady states and natural transitions.”
Sigur Rós, Somers and Corley started hosting live “Liminal” soundbaths in 2018. At these music events — which have been hosted in cities like Los Angeles, London, Reykjavik, Barcelona and Paris — people gather in a space and lie horizontal on yoga mats, watching projections of light on the walls and ceiling.
“Music heals. Sound heals,” said Somers, who is also a Sigur Rós producer, according to the “Liminal” website. “Hopefully these shows can move people and they leave in an altered state. Music can offer us these profound experiences in an instant, and so often when you least expect it.”
After many of these sound baths took place, the band released three hours of “Liminal” mixtape to give listeners all over the world a feel for this project.
When my fiancé and I first discovered this album, we decided to try it out in a meditation, kind of our own version of a sound bath. We had a meditating routine years ago, but life started getting in the way and we both stopped taking the time out of our day to just breathe. “Liminal Sleep” was able to bring us back to a routine. Every morning, before we start our hectic days, we turn on one of the tracks and take as much time as we can to breathe through it. Even on mornings when we’re stressed or feel like we have too much on our mind to meditate, the sounds of Sigur Rós, Somers and Corley play through our speakers, and we’re transported back to calm. We take deeper, more meaningful breaths. Even our two pups stop running around and lie down next to us.
I’m not typically one to review albums, but I think this one is important to mention because it’s helped create a meditation routine in our household. At a time when we could all use a bit of healing, these musicians have put out a great tool for us to use.
Barbara Platts doesn’t get around to meditating everyday, but she’s always happy when she does. Reach her at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on Twitter @BarbaraPlatts.
