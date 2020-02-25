DEAR EDITOR:
Hello page. I've missed you. I'm afraid I'm suffering from our separation. You've not heard a peep from me for months, and it's getting in the way of integration, so I'll just begin by saying I believe there's anger festering in my blood, playing around in my body as I chomp and chew on it as a cow chewing its cud, it's words I want, words I need, to alleviate this outrageous information and begin to bleed, allow a dialogue to emerge pertaining to greed the wonders of its destruction can be seen in the remotest places on Earth as easily as out my front door. The cost of it is priceless cuz enough is not an option, a slice of it is enough to infect one's appetite, enough to suppress one's compassion, enough to skew one's understanding. Greed has two sisters, gimme and gimme more. So where does that take us? Is it contagious? Does it wear out? Can we survive it??
Jeff Brown
Telluride

