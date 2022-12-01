I discovered The Phoenix Bean “closed permanently” on the internet when researching coffee and tea houses in Telluride for a book I’m writing. I thought to myself, “Wow, they really need to get their website updated.” I didn’t consider the possibility The Phoenix Bean no longer existed. A few days later, I called the New Sheridan Inn to conduct more research for my book and found out the unbelievable was true.
I went quickly to find my husband, found him outside on the patio, and stated rather bluntly, “I have the worst news ever.” That’s just what came out. I didn’t think about the words. It’s how I truly felt in the moment. He couldn’t fathom what I was talking about and didn’t say anything, so I added, “The Phoenix Bean is permanently closed.” He looked at me incredulously and agreed without hesitation, “That is the worst news ever.” He also added a few colorful expletives, all from a level-headed, retired man who doesn't drink coffee.
I knew my daughter would be stunned, too, so I waited a month for the right moment to tell her over the phone. Again, without thinking about it, I expressed the same feeling of real loss and told her, “I have the worst news ever.” She couldn’t figure out what I was trying to say either. When I explained the sadness, she replied with emotion, “That is the worst news ever!” I thought it was telling that my daughter responded with the exact same words as my husband. We were feeling the same way — at first, disbelief and then, more grief. The Phoenix Bean will be dearly missed.
Now, I want to say, my family does understand violence, war and famine are much more terrible than a coffee shop closing. This news was bad on a personal basis. I mean, every time we arrived in Telluride, one of the first things we said to each other was, “Let’s go to The Bean!” It was a place we went to as family. Many memories we cherish we created there.
We just loved hanging out at The Bean, talking with locals during offseason, and chatting with everyone in the winter and summer. Often, my daughter and I would work remotely at one of the round or square tables inside, enjoying the laid-back days and the hustle and bustle of busy times. We met incredibly interesting people who lived from down the block to all over the world, all gathering there as a community for a cup of coffee and some conversation.
Residents and visitors met at The Bean to conduct business or organize a local event as well. Major decisions and money exchange happened there. I overheard a discussion between two people about organizing one of the film festivals. When we decided to purchase a larger portion of our shared ownership condo, we met our Realtor at The Bean and signed the papers.
Sometimes during a lull, while procrastinating from doing my work, I would stare at the tin ceiling tiles and wonder whether they were original. I remember looking at this black-and-white, vintage drawing of a huge, much-larger-than-life-sized hand. All the lines on the palm were labeled like a map for palmistry. There was always a great mix of music playing in the background from the ’50s or ’60s until today. Sometimes you could tell what generation people were from by noticing which songs of blues, jazz, indie and rock ’n’ roll they sang along to.
When I brought my sweet American Eskimo and the weather was fine, we parked ourselves on the front patio. It was a great opportunity to watch people walking by and talk to other dog owners (and their puppies). I contemplated the latest mural on a building across the street of a woman and her cute little pup leaning out of a wide-open window. She looks intently out of the corners of her dark eyes at her furry friend. I remember other recent portraits showing strong women of color drawn from old photographs and progressive prints.
While researching the location of The Phoenix Bean, I came to an understanding of why it was sold even though business seemed quite good. Basically, the end of The Bean led to the beginning of my curiosity about what living in Telluride has been like over the years. My research took me to local history books in the Wilkinson Public Library, exhibits at the Telluride Historical Museum, photos on hallway walls of the New Sheridan, and conversations with locals and tourists.
Learning the history of many owners and enterprises at this location helped me realize business turnover at a single place is normal. Owners face financial difficulties, develop different interests, change locations or in other ways move on. I still wish The Phoenix Bean hadn’t closed, but the context helps me deal and heal. I will go find community at the many other fine coffee shops and one tea house in town. Maybe I will discover the spirit of the Phoenix rising again.
