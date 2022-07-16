It is in the icy, deep days of winter, the world in blue shadow, when curtains of snow rise off the high ridges and spindrift dances in the driveway, crystals sparkling, stinging the cheeks, when morning sun is refracted through icicles hanging in a line from the eaves, the pre-dawn air crackling with cold, while putting another piece of aspen in the woodstove, the kettle whistling, that these days are dreamed of.
July and winter, as the old saw goes, are the two seasons. And still it snows on the Fourth of July.
Emerging from the spruce, a two-track lane dwindles as it winds up into a high basin whose flanks are a close-cropped velveteen blanket, courtesy of summering sheep in years past, a roofless log cabin perched at treeline. Basques.
Meandering upwards, following a level strip through meadows of arnica, a jumble of house-sized boulders presents itself, massive rotten cliff face above, and the first rumblings are heard.
Horsetails brush the massifs to the south and are not judged a threat, moving as they are to the east. Not so the approaching veil of rain obscuring the highway snaking its way through the saddle of the pass far below, pavement now wet and shining. A cell gathers on the ridgeline above, growing darker, reaching down for the rocks. More rumbling. Temperature drops off the end of the table. A retreat is sounded.
Back at the edge of the woods, among an understory of geranium and osha, a patient watching. One group of clouds disperses, another coalesces. A half hour of leisurely debate on the weather. A hint of rain. If we stay, there could be trouble. If we go it could be double. A big patch of blue sky. We go.
Take two: Back at the boulder field, a little path squiggles through the rocks and delivers us to the base of a steep grassy corridor, a way up to our desired terrace. The route follows a series of switchbacking game trails, through interspersed conglomerate blocks. The paths are narrow but ledgy, the soil grippy from recent rains, ready to accept the edge of one’s sole.
Ascending is harder than a staircase, easier than a ladder. One of our group deals with acrophobia, but by sandwiching her between the two of us, making sure someone is always just below, not letting her regard the exposure too much, lots of encouragement and keeping the feet moving, we soon top out and a small victory is celebrated. From small victories follow others.
To the south the pass looks dry again, little toy cars traversing in and out of sight past roadside stands of spruce, the highway diving into a drainage leading south. Above us the cloud-base once again lowers and the barest suggestion of a light spry is felt. It’s not rain we’re worried about.
Another of our group is a retired botanist whose enthusiasm is unleashed by the wildflowers; his exclamations of wonder and frequent stops to get on hands and knees to more closely examine petal and leaf structures hold up the show enough for the more nervous of the crew to draw him on with promises of fictitious blossoms ahead. The fellow has obviously never been struck by lightning. Rumbling from the thunderclouds is not distant enough for comfort. Across a plateau studded by great table-rocks we continue to the far edge, then, sensing cliffs below — land falling away, tips of tall trees poking up — traverse left, side-hilling into a big basin.
Our window is closing, sky darker, yet there are worse places to be than descending into a bowl of strawberries and bluebells. Our plan to ascend the next valley, as inviting as it is, colorful and gentle, is scrubbed and we run once again for the trees. A swampy flat, purple with elephants’ ears, is skirted and a well-established elk trail offers admittance to the spruce, shadows cool, descending, trail now braided, over fallen trunks, angling down a steep timbered slope between two large bluffs. We follow the elk; they’re smarter than us and know their way around.
Stepping carefully, the gradient presently eases and we find ourselves at the edge of another swampy meadow, another Land of Elephants’ Ears. We come to a wee footbridge fashioned of logs, which brings us back to the old road we started up in the morning; our loop is closed.
Back to the truck, then, for peanut butter and jelly on the tailgate, beside a pond on which is reflected the swirling clouds that have kept us moving, a time-lapse movie. The opportunity to cycle home is seized, and the pedals are pushed before legs have too much of a chance to seize from the hiking.
It is in an intermittent, cold, spitting rain that the ride down the many switchbacks to the lake, down the dirt road and out to the highway is made. Sky goes from gray to black. The gig is up. Flying down the pavement, there is nothing like an imminent storm for motivation.
Around the buttress at the end of a long line of mountains and up the dirt road into the home valley, the tendency for leisurely pedaling is shelved. Yet the storm holds off. Then two sharp cracks, felt before heard, one in front, one behind, feeling very much the meat in a lightning sandwich, up the hill with urgency, into a roiling wall of storm, which very politely moves to the side upon approach.
The lash of rain, when it comes, is very much like the lash of snow in winter. We learn to love the lash, even as we are grateful for safe passage.
