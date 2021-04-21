Offseason is when the weary typically leave for far-flung places and exotic excursions. Conversations around this time of year often include questions about travel plans, as seemingly everyone takes an offseason vacation, if for no other reason than to recalibrate and escape the box canyon for some much-needed time away after yet another busy winter.
Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic announced its presence stateside, offseason in Telluride was effectively canceled. Officials urged caution and instituted stay-at-home orders. The unknowns of the pandemic kept everyone in place, panicky and uncertain. Businesses, particularly restaurants, that also usually close for at least a couple of weeks each April, stayed open to serve locals who remained here.
No one needs to be reminded of how dreadful 2020 was at times. But 2021 feels different so far; at least, offseason does.
San Miguel County is currently tops in the state when it comes to administering vaccines, and people are using the word “normal” to describe this April. The mass offseason exodus started soon after Closing Day, which ended a (by all accounts) successful ski season. The streets are now barren, aside from a handful of locals who regularly line up outside Coffee Cowboy each morning. Hand-written closure signs dangle from most storefronts, with timelines for reopening. This is to say that April vacations have returned.
After receiving my second vaccination shot, I recently took an offseason vacation myself, as my parents and sister flew in from Pittsburgh for five days. I’m usually working when they’re in town, so this visit we had more time for adventures together.
We took day trips to Ouray, Silverton and Mesa Verde National Park — all places they’ve never been before. We relaxed at the Ouray Hot Springs, even getting slightly sunburnt. We drove Red Mountain Pass, stopping along the way to take in the views, including the ghost town of Red Mountain. In Silverton, which is similar to Telluride in population at the moment, we enjoyed walking the sleepy Main Street and stopped at a brewery for lunch. Mesa Verde, though not completely open, couldn’t have been better, as the views of Ancestral Puebloan dwellings are always awe-inspiring.
Dad also brought out some records he recently came across, including original pressings of The Stooges’ self-titled 1969 debut and follow-up, 1970’s “Fun House.” Little did he know “The Stooges” had long been one of my holy grails. The sound quality of the record is still great, as there are no scratches or crackling. We all proceeded to dance poorly to “1969” while making dinner one night. It was a nice start to my offseason respite.
After they left, I flew to Scottsdale, Arizona, to visit a friend from Telluride who recently moved there. What a different world. It’s a land that the coronavirus apparently never visited. Though mask mandates are in place at most businesses, rarely does anyone bother to wear one, let alone enforce them.
We went to a bar that leaned more towards a nightclub one night. There were two DJs playing music from their Macbooks, fog machines and a dance floor full of people. We sat at a table to the side of all the commotion. The style, which I assume is in vogue, made me laugh and confirmed that I am completely out of touch with what is currently considered “cool” in the real world. I might be crazy, but everyone looked the same. The guys, who weighed no more than 125 pounds, wore jogger pants and oversized tall tees. Mere scarecrows dressed as Post Malone and Logic. The wardrobe of the women was more diverse, but they were all varying versions of the latest social media influencer, including cellphones glued to their dominant hands for “candid” photo opportunities. I call this devolution the Kardashian Effect.
Too many pretty people in one place freaks me out, and then it hit me, humans are no better than peacocks in this respect, though we’ve evolved beyond tail feathers and created collagen injections to alter our unwanted faces and lips.
I wasn’t the only one to notice this. My friend and I had a good time realizing we’re thirtysomethings who are passed our primes.
Before the long weekend ended, I made my buddy take me to Asylum Records in the nearby city of Chandler, which was more my speed. The spot is a metalhead haven. Owner Scott Robenalt ran security for the likes of Metallica and Kiss, as well as Ozzfest, over the years. Man, does he have stories, and the memorabilia to back them up. While I flipped through vinyl, Robenalt talked about the giant black pentagram that bisected his shop. It belonged to Wendy O. Williams and the Plasmatics. Used for the cover of the band’s 1981 album “Metal Priestess,” the prop was featured on stage during the subsequent tour.
When I brought my finds to the counter — two original vinyl variants and a cassette of Judas Priest’s 1981 record, “Point of Entry;” Anthrax’s 1990 “Persistence of Time” on cassette; Dimebag Darrell’s “The Hitz,” a 2017 Record Store Day exclusive vinyl; and B.B. King’s 1970 “Indianola Mississippi Seeds” record — Robenalt pulled out a picture of himself and Dimebag.
“He was my buddy,” he said.
I could have stayed there all day listening to his heavy metal shenanigans, but the best thing about my offseason vacation was how normal it all felt.
