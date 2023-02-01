For the Wilkinson Public Library, 2022 was the year to reconnect. While still under a Public Health Emergency and managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library staff found ways to provide the community with outstanding public library services, resources and programs. Library staff routinely received compliments and support from patrons for our welcoming, supportive and innovative service.
Reinvigorated outreach and programs for all ages took the spotlight in 2022 as the library saw program attendance increase 88 percent over last year. Especially noteworthy was the implementation of highly successful programs for the Spanish-speaking population, as well as bilingual programs and materials. Many of these programs exemplified the spirit of cooperation and were the result of collaborations and partnerships with local organizations highlighting the strength of the community when we work together.
The library truly is a community hub as can be seen by the activity and use statistics. In 2022, the 149,215 visits to the library marked an increase of 54 percent over last year as a direct result of the staff providing a welcoming, comfortable and easy-to-use facility. Meeting room reservations were up 72 percent matching the increase in wireless sessions. The library upgraded our bandwidth during the summer and subsequently saw an all-time high of 96,160 GB consumed, a 35 percent increase over last year.
Removing barriers to access and providing new services were the keys to the library’s operations during the pandemic, and those adaptations have continued to be a successful model for services. We saw increases in fingerprinting, notary and passport appointments and the provision of no-cost printing and copies continues into 2023.
The library fulfills the reading, watching and listening needs for patrons of all ages with both physical and digital items. In 2022, we continued to see the trend toward digital use increase. The library is open seven days, 62 hours per week, but our reach extends beyond those hours with the provision of convenient digital resources. In 2022, with 53,701 digital checkouts and 84,738 uses of digital resources, the combined digital total surpassed the 118,868 checkouts from the physical collection for the first time since we’ve been collecting the data. However, physical circulation is still incredibly important as it accounted for 70 percent of total circulation. Impacting the decrease in physical circulation is the continued decline in DVD checkouts. DVD circulation accounted for its lowest percentage of total checkouts yet, with only 11 percent.
As another example of the library fulfilling a need in the community, checkouts from the unusual items collection grew last year by 35 percent. This collection includes tools, gardening equipment, kitchen supplies, hotspots, musical instruments, sewing machines and many more items, like the metal detector, that can really save someone’s day.
It would be remiss to not highlight youth services. With storytimes and other regular programs, the library saw a return of children, tweens and teens to the library, with an average of 60 kids and 20 teens a day visiting the library.
In 2022, the library connected people with ideas, each other and information by hosting big events like the Long Table Dinner, Community Fiesta, Community Baby Shower and One Book One Canyon, and starting new programs like Savvy Seniors and Littles on the Move. New material was added to the digital history archive to preserve local voices. But also, day-after-day, children, teens and adults were welcomed to the library and maybe found a new book to read, a place to relax or just finished their errands.
With all of these statistics and measures of use, not “counted” is the value in these connections provided by the commitment and dedication of the 24 library staff members who work hard to provide the community with an exceptional public library.
We look forward to 2023 and will be improving patron access in a couple of ways. The library second floor “stacks” area will get a fresh and exciting new layout that will provide more comfortable seating for people as we adapt our service model to encourage patron use. Also, we’ll be introducing the Remote Holds Pickup lockers at the Lawson Intercept Lot. These lockers will save patrons a trip into town to pick up and drop off their library materials. Of course, we’ll be open to suggestions and recommendations as we seek other ways that we can help people use their public library. If you haven’t made use of your public library yet this year, stop by or go to the website and check it out. I’m sure we can help you find just the book, program or resource you’ve been looking for.
