DEAR EDITOR:
With the closures of both of our jobs, the library and the school, plus the shelter in place order having gone into effect, we are happy to have recently closed on a condo in town. To that effect, we would like to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors, as well as the Trust for Community Housing, for grant money to assist us in the purchase of that new home. Sheltering in place in our new home has allowed us to work on projects, really let our roots dig deep and make this house our home. We cannot express how much gratitude we have for the gifts from both TAR and TCH. Thank you again!
Dennis Andrejko and Shawnna Rice
Telluride
