As the first signs of winter blanket our sleepy town and many hard workers get the chance to scoot for the fall offseason, I am drawn to reminisce of a time in my life where, with the help of a friend, I traded the winter snow for the warmth of the Caribbean islands.
As I think back to this wonderful opportunity in my life, I am reminded that often we accomplish goals due to the help and kindness of others. It begs me to ask if you have reflected on a time when others paved the way for your success. Moments of gratitude speak wonders for the soul, if you simply take the time to recognize them. It is a practice that can bring a smile to your face and a fond memory to light.
A winter spent living in the islands of the Caribbean can change a person. Picture the aqua blue water, the sea turtles frolicking about and the smiles from friendly local faces. Sun filled days eating fresh fruit or sailing the trade winds from island to island. Many of us who live here anticipate the breaks in either the fall or after the long winter to take some time and dig out our flip-flops and bathing suits and feel the warm sand on our toes. It is during this time that we can be free and swim, surf and fill our souls with the beauty of our favorite beaches.
I was lucky enough to enjoy this lifestyle for two winters a few years ago. It was the perfect time in my life to jump ship from the winters in Telluride and continue my passion to sail the ocean blue.
I have worked as delivery crew for many seasons, assisting in the safe passage of someone else’s gorgeous sailboat from places like my hometown of Annapolis, Maryland, to the United State and British virgin islands. I have friends who are captains and do this kind of work for a living. It is, to me, sensational. I enjoy being on the water in the middle of the ocean with no land in sight. The silence of the waves along the hull and the rising sun above the horizon as you are alone on deck steering a ship to safety is quite the blissful feeling.
After many nautical miles at sea, I felt it was a good opportunity to live in the warm weather and increase my hours working on boats in hopes to one day get a captain’s license myself.
As fate would have it, due to the help of one very special friend, this dream came true for me four years ago. I was working the sailboat show in Annapolis, telling a friend I was interested in moving to the United States Virgin Islands. He immediately blurted out that I should, “Call Austin! He lives there!” Hesitating to do so as I hadn’t spoken to him for many years, I finally reached out. And sure enough, in typical Austin fashion, I was welcomed with open arms into the home of this childhood friend who had lived in St. Thomas for many years. It only took one phone call and there I was a few weeks later in the Virgin Islands.
I was completely taken under Austin’s wing. I was led by his smile and hospitable energy bouncing around exploring new destinations and meeting friends along the way. He even helped me find the perfect job of working as crew on a 65 wooden sloop. Here I would spend the next eight months guiding snorkeling tours to gorgeous anchorages in the day and prepping dinner during sunset cruises in the evenings.
I was in my element. I had created a home away from home that opened the doors to many new opportunities. I made connections that will last a lifetime. I was free, alive and forever grateful to the kind soul who, without hesitation, opened his heart and home to an old friend searching for life by the sea.
I have since accomplished the goal of becoming a captain. In fact, I received my certificate the day after I received word that Austin had passed away unexpectedly. As this news was crushing to all who knew him, I had a sense that the wing I was taken under while living there will remain with me always as I continue through life. I believe we have people in our lives for special reasons, and although I am uncertain of where the sailing venture will lead me, one thing is for sure, I will sail on knowing I couldn’t have done it alone. And I am grateful to all who have helped me along the way.
In the future, as you plan a trip one offseason, or enjoy the quiet months ahead, take some time to think of all the people who have helped you get to where you are today. And if you can, give them a call and thank them for all they have done. This little acknowledgement of gratitude will brighten most days and keep us connected no matter where we are. Whether we are in the mountains or by the sea, we can’t get by without our friends.
