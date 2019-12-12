DEAR EDITOR:
We are extremely grateful and excited to own our first home in the Telluride area. It’s been a longtime dream to be able to own a home in the community that we have lived and worked in for so many years.
We want to thank our Realtor, Tracy Boyce, for her experience and assistance in making our home buying process go so smoothly. We would have been completely overwhelmed without her knowledge and expertise. We really could not have owned our home with out her.
We’d also like to thank TAR for their generosity with the First Time Homebuyers Assistance Grant. It’s an honor to live in a community where Realtors donate into this fund to help out first time homebuyers like ourselves. We are proud and happy to own our first home within the Telluride community.
TK and Kate Newell
Telluride
