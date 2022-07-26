DEAR EDITOR:
I want to say a long overdue thank you to SMPA, Eco-Action Partners, Black Hills Energy, Energy Outreach Colorado, and Jake Niece for giving me a really big hand with my house in 2020 through the CARE Program. For people who don’t know, this is a weatherization program in which you get an energy audit and then weatherization upgrades. They were able to help me out with new LED light bulbs, two really nice low-flow shower heads, a new fridge, blow-in insulation in the roof space, and even a new furnace. I was extra grateful for the furnace when I injured my knee the next winter. There’s no way I would have been able to make fires in the wood stove, much less paid the exorbitant heating bill I would have racked up using the old furnace (assuming I could have gotten it to run anyway). The best part is, not only is the house much warmer now in the winter but it’s also way cooler in the summer.
Sorry to sound like a commercial; I’m really not. I just think it’s a great program that more people should know about, not only to help mitigate climate change but also to help cope with it.
Sincerely,
Christina Callicott
