DEAR EDITOR:
Monday, Aug. 18, 1997, is one of those days that I’ll remember for life with great fondness, emotion and appreciation. That was my first day of sixth grade at Telluride Middle School, and my first class that day was with Sue Knechtel. There was a lot involved with that day, and the only thing I vividly remember was the warmth and enthusiasm Ms. Knechtel brought to her classroom at 8:05 a.m. that morning. It was also a first for her — her first day teaching in Telluride. From that first introduction, it was easy to tell that this was someone who had every intention of devoting her life to educating students and bringing joy to learning.
Of all the years of education I’ve benefitted from, the memories of classes with Ms. Knechtel, and the creative and engaging ways she brought learning to life, are the ones that shine most brightly. From group projects creating our own versions of “Schoolhouse Rock!” to dramatic readings of “Equus” to just being real, vulnerable and honest, Ms. Knechtel did more than do her job.
To most, managing and nurturing classrooms of emotional middle schoolers would be a nightmare. To Sue, it is her calling, and she has helped nearly 1,000 students (a guess) from Telluride navigate early adolescence with consistency, candidness and caring. I am a better learner, doer and person because of the time I got to spend with Ms. Knechtel.
I am so dismayed and disappointed by the decision the Telluride School Board made on the evening of April 19 to non-renew Ms. Knechtel’s teaching contract with the Telluride R-1 School District. To make such a rash and thoughtless decision makes me sad and confused. Ms. Knechtel has taught in Telluride for nearly two decades, is a homeowner and integral member of the community. She has been there through thick and thin for the students, parents and families in the region, and has devoted every ounce of her being to her profession.
In a time when teachers are leaving the profession — on their own accord — at staggering rates, when schools are begging community members to become substitutes, when students are facing the most challenging mental health crisis ever encountered, and when teachers are expected to be teacher, caretaker, protector, cleaner and superhuman, I am baffled that the school administration and board would not be doing all they can to keep a skilled, talented and devoted educator in our community who has her own housing.
As a new parent, I can only hope that my children will someday encounter a teacher who cares about them as unique, special and precious individuals as much as Sue Knechtel. I count myself among the lucky ones that I did get her as a teacher, mentor, friend and confidante, and it saddens me that the future of Telluride will not experience the same. We love you, Ms. Knechtel!
Isabel Werner McKenzie
Telluride
