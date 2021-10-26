DEAR EDITOR:
I am a senior at Telluride High School participating in the Telluride High School Mentorship Program. I have chosen to do my mentorship with Dr. Gregory Moorman, a local plastic surgeon. I chose to pursue my mentorship with him because I interned with him for three weeks over the summer at his second practice in St. Croix. So far, a highlight of this mentorship has been learning more about the anatomy of the body and how intricate and complicated the human body is. I am hoping to pursue pre-med in college so having the privilege to be taught by a successful plastic surgeon through the mentorship program is an amazing experience. I am able to see what a plastic surgeon with a private practice might do on a day-to-day basis. I am excited to continue my mentorship and am so grateful to be a part of the Telluride High School Mentorship Program.
Anna Smith
Telluride High School senior
