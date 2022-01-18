We are not scared.

DEAR EDITOR:
After two years of life alterations, sacrifices, considerations given and blind trust of our medical establishment, we all have secured a position on one side or the other of this polarizing issue. Where do you get your information from? What is your most convincing argument? How many of your relationships are strengthened or damaged as a result?
What it really comes down to is: I am an American, and I have a right to choose what is best for me. I have a right to live a healthy life, exercise, work in excess or not at all. I can live to my absolute fullest potential, or I can just get by not having a home or knowing where my next meal will come from. My choice.
Our American culture revolves around respecting each other's right to an opinion. We don't all share the same views or beliefs. Not forcing our beliefs and views on other people is the true “mandate.”
A mask mandate implies voluntary intent. I do not voluntarily intend to comply. Imposing a mask mandate violates our rights as American citizens granted under the U.S. Constitution.
Please take this matter seriously.
In case you have some extra time and want to read a randomized trial of mask wearing efficacy, please look up this study posted seven years ago in The BMJ journal for medical research bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577.long.
Here is the conclusion.
“This study is the first RCT of cloth masks, and the results caution against the use of cloth masks. This is an important finding to inform occupational health and safety. Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection. Further research is needed to inform the widespread use of cloth masks globally. However, as a precautionary measure, cloth masks should not be recommended for HCWs (health care workers), particularly in high-risk situations, and guidelines need to be updated.”
This study shows that viral transmission may be worse with mask use. There are treatments available to ease the symptoms of COVID and its variants. The time is now to educate ourselves to become healthier, happier and stop basing our decisions on fear.
We are not scared.
Ron Ghaffari
Telluride
